The Best Verizon Black Friday Deals (2019): List of Early iPhone, Pixel & Galaxy Cell Phone & Fios Wireless Savings Shared by Deal Tomato

Compare early Verizon Wireless Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on Apple iPhone 11, XS, 8, Galaxy S10, Note10 & Verizon Fios wireless services

Find the best early Verizon Wireless cell phone & Fios internet & TV Black Friday deals listed below, including instant savings on the latest Apple iPhone & Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Best Verizon deals:

Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time.

Verizon offers a wide range of cell phone plans, internet & TV packages. Holiday deals often include attractive promotions for new customers and those looking to switch services. Promotions on the latest iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note10 are to be expected this year, in addition to impressive deals on Verizon Fios internet packages.

Where are the best Black Friday deals? Holiday shoppers can visit Amazon and Walmart for two of the largest store-wide sales events during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Internet Retailer, an e-commerce news provider, reports that Amazon.com, Inc ranked number one in its 2019 US Top 1,000, a ranking of the leading web retailers in the US based on their online sales. Free shipping without a minimum purchase amount proved highly successful in boosting Amazon’s sales and reputation last year, as millions of products left shelves and found their way into US homes over the holiday shopping season.

Walmart has also demonstrated strong numbers over the Black Friday period. According to market research company eMarketer, Walmart.com received an impressive 132 million online visitors over the holiday sales season last year.

