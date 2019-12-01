The Best Victoria's Secret Cyber Monday Deals (2019): List of Fragrance, Lingerie & PINK Savings Shared by Deal Tomato

Cyber Monday Victoria's Secret deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on VS Pink pajamas, bralettes and loungewear

Here are the best Victoria's Secret Cyber Monday 2019 deals. Save on underwear, body spray, body lotion, lip gloss and more by checking out the deals listed below.

Best Victoria's Secret deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Victoria’s Secret prides itself on selling the sexiest lingerie or underwear in the world. The Dream Angels Push-up Bra is one of their most popular items and features Memory Fit padding and a U-shaped back. The Victoria’s Secret PINK range which caters to younger women has plenty of swimwear choices including one pieces, bikinis and body wraps.

What can shoppers expect from Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday, which takes place on the Monday after Black Friday, was first conceived to motivate people to shop online after the big Black Friday sales. Shoppers can take advantage of deep discounts on gadgets, electronics and home products throughout Cyber Monday.

As one of the largest online retailers, it's no surprise that Amazon sales comprised over 70% of total revenue generated during 2018's Cyber Monday holiday.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005069/en/