The Best Vitamix Black Friday 2019 Deals: Early Vitamix 5200, 5300, 750 & 7500 Blender Sales Listed by Consumer Articles

11/03/2019 | 09:42am EST

We’re listing the top early Vitamix Black Friday deals for 2019, featuring savings on Vitamix 5200, 5300, 7500 & 750 blenders

Looking for the best Vitamix Black Friday 2019 deals? Money saving experts at Consumer Articles have identified the top early Black Friday Vitamix 5300, 5200 & 750 blender deals for 2019. Find them listed below.

Best Vitamix deals:

Best Kitchen deals:

Black Friday sales run for a limited time. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

A Vitamix countertop blender can crush ice, slice frozen fruits, and pulverize produce. The Vitamix 5200 has received high-star reviews for quality craftsmanship and impressive power. The Vitamix 5300 is higher-end with a 64oz pitcher but the Vitamix a3500 is the better all-rounder added with Self Detect Technology. Though similarly named, the Vitamix 750 is newer than the Vitamix 7500 while having the same specs.

How do most retailers run Black Friday sales events? Black Friday offers are much-awaited deals providing savings on a wide range of product categories. In 2016, Walmart marked their products with an average discount of 36.6% over the shopping holiday, with electronics and accessories offered at an even higher average discount of 39.3% (Profitero).

Black Friday 2018 attracted 41.4 million online shoppers, 17.6% more than the 34.7 million shoppers who visited brick-and-mortar stores, as reported by the National Retail Federation. This figure shows that more and more consumers favor online holiday shopping as e-commerce sites continue to roll out attractive online deals.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
