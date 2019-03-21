The Best iPhone Must-Haves For 2018: A Holiday Gift Guide

October 31, 2018

Every iPhone photographer - or professional photographer at that, knows just how costly their passion can be. Getting lenses, kits, and software to edit images that they take while on the move can be quite expensive, and this cost can be a major drawback to taking their iPhone photography to the next level.

For that reason, it's totally understandable that you'd want to make sure that whatever you're getting the iPhone photographer in your life is the right thing for their needs. For example, there are various types of accessories that you can get for your iPhone X Max, iPhone XS, and iPhone XR that would make anyone confused, especially since the cameras are already very smart!

Thankfully, there is a way to minimize this stress of figuring out and getting the perfect gift, because we've gone right ahead and curated a holiday gift guide, regardless of their iPhone model.

Hitcase PRO Holiday Bundle

Suitable for: Adventurers, Aquatographers and Action photographers

Hitcase PRO is the toughest iPhone case on the market! It's waterproof to 10m and can take a hit from heights of up to 3m. If the iPhone photographer in your life loves mountain climbing, hiking, skiing or snowboarding, the PRO Holiday Bundle will set things off nicely for them.

What's included in the Hitcase PRO Holiday Bundle:

Hitcase PRO

Superwide Lens

Hitcase ChestR mount

Shield LINK Holiday Bundle

Suitable for:Beginners

Shield LINK is the world's thinnest waterproof iPhone case and it comes with Hitcase's Link™ System, which means that whoever uses it gets a protective case that is mountable with magnetic lenses! You won't find this anywhere. If you know someone who has shown an increased interest in taking their iPhone photography to the next level, but they're a little shy about it, this is the gift to add to your list!

The great thing about Shield LINK is that you don't even have to have iPhone photography as a goal. It's a pretty good protective iPhone case in its own right - being able to tolerate being up to 3m underwater and drops of up to 2m).

What's included in the Shield LINK Holiday Bundle:

Hitcase Shield LINK

Car/Wall Mount

A lens of your choice

Free gift bag

Splash Holiday Bundle

Suitable for: Recreational iPhone Photographers

The Splash™ will be their iPhone's new best friend.

Just like all Hitcase cases, it's drop-resistant and waterproof to 10ft/3m. The big differentiator though is that The Splash is lightweight, slim, with a soft-grip exterior and lightning fast installation. Safe to say, Splash is the case that even you'd wish you always had, let alone an amazing gift!

With the Splash, they can easily attach Hitcase's line of TrueLUX™ magnetic lenses for even more elevated photo and video capture (the lenses are also waterproof)!

What's included in the Splash Holiday Bundle:

Hitcase Splash case

A lens of your choice (Superwide, Macro, Wide)

Lanyard pack

Free gift bag

CRIO Holiday Bundle

Suitable for: YouTube or IGTV Vloggers

Crio is so lightweight and low-profile that your iPhone feels like it isn't wearing a case. Drop-proof to 2m, and because of the Link™ System, whoever uses the Crio is able to seamlessly attach magnetic lenses and mounts on the go, which automatically turns their iPhone into a more creative camera; a perfect alternative to a much bulkier and more conspicuous vlogging camera, that might attract attention.

What's included in the CRIO Holiday bundle:

Hitcase CRIO case

A lens of your choice (superwide, macro, wide)

Car/Wall Mount

Enduro Holiday Bundle

Suitable for:Adventurers, Extreme Sports Enthusiasts

Protect your iPhone with total confidence. The HITCASE ENDURO™ for iPhone X and the iPhone XS is a tough and rugged impact resistance iPhone case that withstands drops and daily wear. Dust, dirt-proof and drop-proof, the ENDURO™ is the perfect gift for anyone who needs the best in iPhone protection, plus it comes with 2x lanyards, to attach to anything, including your hand.

What's included in the Enduro Holiday Bundle:

Hitcase ENDURO™ Case

Lanyard pack

CRIO + Lens Holiday Bundle

Suitable for:YouTube Vloggers and Instagram Influencers

Most Vloggers have already experience that Crio is so lightweight and low-profile that the iPhone actually feels like it isn't wearing a case. Drop-proof to 2m with the added bonus of the Link™ System that the owner can seamlessly attach magnetic lenses and mounts on the go, turning their iPhone into a more versatile and creative camera.

What's included in the CRIO + Lens Holiday Bundle:

Hitcase CRIO case

A lens of your choice (Superwide, Macro, Wide)

Hitcase Gift Card

We get it. Sometimes it's just easier to let someone else figure out what they'd rather get. Shopping for someone is extremely high pressure and the likelihood of not getting the right thing is high - especially if you don't know too much about iPhone Photography...

To ease the pressure, get a Hitcase gift card! It will be delivered to the recipient (with no additional processing fees) via email, containing instructions on how exactly to redeem the card.

