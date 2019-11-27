Log in
The Best iRobot Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Roomba i7, s9, 980, 890 & 690 Robot Vacuum Sales Listed by The Consumer Post

11/27/2019 | 11:31pm EST

Black Friday experts share the best iRobot vacuum deals including iRobot Roomba i & s Series, 980, 960 and 690 robot vacuum cleaners deals for shoppers in 2019

iRobot Roomba deals for Black Friday 2019 are underway. The online sales team at The Consumer Post have compared the best Roomba 960, 690, s9, i7 and more robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Roomba deals:

More robot vacuum deals:

Black Friday sales are time limited. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Manufactured by iRobot, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners can be scheduled to clean at various times even during work hours. These robot vacuums are able to memorize the layout of homes to improve cleaning efficiency and require very little interaction from the user once it is set-up. The Roomba 960 is one of the most popular models because of its 3-stage cleaning system and the capability to automatically dock itself when it needs a charge. Other Roomba models include the Roomba 980, 690, 890 and the latest iRobot i7+, which features the clean base station, allowing the contents of the dirt bin to be emptied into the station once docked, in less than 10 seconds.

What date will Black Friday fall on this year? 2019’s Black Friday is on the 29th of November, while Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
