The Best iRobot Roomba Black Friday 2019 Deals: Roomba i7, s9, 980, 890 & 690 Robot Vacuum Sales Listed by The Consumer Post

iRobot Roomba deals for Black Friday 2019 are underway. The online sales team at The Consumer Post have compared the best Roomba 960, 690, s9, i7 and more robot vacuum deals for shoppers. Their top picks are listed below.
Best Roomba deals:
Save up to $250 on select Roomba Robot Vacuums at iRobot.com - save on the Roomba 960, e5, 675 & more top-rated models and Braava robot mops (ends 12/7)
Save up to 53% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums at Amazon - check deals on the best-selling iRobot Roomba 960, s9, i7, i7+, 650 and e5 models
Save up to $430 on a wide range of Roomba Robot Vacuum & Braava jet Robot Mop bundle deals at iRobot.com - bundles available on Roomba i7, i7+, 960, s9 & e5 paired with Braava jet mops (ends 12/7)
Save up to 53% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuum bundles & deals at Walmart - check deals available on the Roomba 980, 960, 690, Braava jet M6 and more new and refurbished models
Save up to $100 on iRobot Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums at Walmart
Save on a wide range of Roomba i7 & i7+ robot vacuums and bundles - at Amazon
Save up to $250 on the Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums at Walmart - the 960 maps homes for efficient cleaning and has a recharge & resume feature for large floor areas
Save up to 30% on iRobot Roomba 900 series robot vacuums at Amazon - check the latest deals on high performance Roomba 960 & 980 robot vacuums
Save $250 on the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum - at iRobot.com (ends 12/7)
Save up to 43% on Roomba 600 series robot vacuums at Walmart - check the latest deals on Roomba 690, 675, 670, 650 & more top-rated entry level Roomba models
Save up to $40 on the Roomba 675, 614 & more 600 series robot vacuums - at Amazon
Save $50 on the Roomba 675 - at iRobot.com (ends 12/2)
iRobot Roomba s9 & s9+ available now at Amazon
More robot vacuum deals:
Black Friday sales are time limited.
Manufactured by iRobot, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners can be scheduled to clean at various times even during work hours. These robot vacuums are able to memorize the layout of homes to improve cleaning efficiency and require very little interaction from the user once it is set-up. The Roomba 960 is one of the most popular models because of its 3-stage cleaning system and the capability to automatically dock itself when it needs a charge. Other Roomba models include the Roomba 980, 690, 890 and the latest iRobot i7+, which features the clean base station, allowing the contents of the dirt bin to be emptied into the station once docked, in less than 10 seconds.
What date will Black Friday fall on this year? 2019’s Black Friday is on the 29th of November, while Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005690/en/