The Big 5 Dubai 2018: Magontec is Shaping the Future of Construction!

01/10/2019 | 09:19pm EST
[Attachment]

Under the slogan 'Shaping the Future of Construction', the largest construction expo in the Middle East took place in Dubai between 26 and 29 November in its 39th year. With 2,600 exhibitors from 64 countries and around 65,000 visitors, it is the meeting place for international, national and regional companies to exhibit their innovations from all areas of the construction industry.

In 2018, Magontec also shaped the future of construction and showcased their innovative brand products for cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) for hot water storage tanks: Correx® stray current systems, HyTonic® magnesium anodes, CorroScout® anode tester and S-Partron®.

Live demo at the exhibition stand

With its integrated systems for cathodic corrosion protection and intelligent controls, Magontec sets decisive benchmarks for the safety and product performance of hot water storage tanks. Visitors to the company's exhibition stand could see this for themselves. For example, a model of a hot water storage tank which was manufactured specifically for the expo demonstrated the different mounting options.

Water hygiene, heat recovery, temperature and solar control systems

are additional trendsetting function fields that enable Magontec to convince its customers. The expert exhibition team informed about modern solutions for these areas and discussed new trends with professionals from all over the world.

'Renewable energies are playing an increasingly important role in the United Arab Emirates. Numerous challenges result from this, amongst others, for the solar thermal storage industry' states Jens Gruetzmann, CCP Sales Director.

Strong partner for optimal system solutions

As in the previous year, Magontec presented itself together with its cooperation partners Cotherm and Campini Corel. The objective of the combined expo presentation was to offer expo visitors and potential customers integrated system solutions and excellent know-how.

Also in 2018, the exhibition paved the way for Magnotec to hold interesting talks, establish new partnerships and promising business dealings.

'A lot of customers came to find us again at the exhibition and held interesting dialogues with us. 2018 has shown that we already have a good name in the market', sums up Christoph Klein-Schmeink, President of Magontec Europe, North America and the Middle East.

Magontec is the leading provider of magnesium alloys, products for cathodic corrosion protection systems for hot water storage tanks with distribution in Asia, America and Europe. For more than 60 years, Magontec has been direct supplier to the global automotive and household appliance industry.

The Magontec Group, which emerged from the former Norsk Hydro Magnesium, is today already the largest independent western manufacturer of magnesium alloys. The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Magontec Limited published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:18:01 UTC
