The Big Chill -- High Tax States Fear Buyers Headed to Florida

Fortune International Group Took Flight to Big Apple to Showcase Miami Luxury Properties

Miami is known for its sunny, splendid year-round weather. It is also known for its tax-friendly climate. And as the Wall Street Journal reported today, high-tax states like NY fear big earners will soon bolt to low income tax states like Florida.

Fortune International Group -- a recognized leader in development has witnessed this trend and is targeting these potential buyers by most recently hosting an event at Manhattan’s chic Lowell Hotel located on the city’s Upper East Side, where they provided an exclusive opportunity to introduce over 200 leading New York real estate professionals and prospective homebuyers to a curated selection of Miami’s most prestigious properties including Jade Signature, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, 57 Ocean, Brickell Flatiron, Monaco Yacht Club & Residences, Missoni Baia, Una Residences, and 2000 Ocean.

Fortune’s showcase featured in-depth insight into the many advantages that tax-friendly states like Florida offer New York residents with a special discussion on the financial benefits of investing in Florida real estate by tax expert Barry Horowitz, CPA and partner at Withum. Said Horowitz, “There are a lot of rich folks trying to get out of New York.”

“The showcase provided an up-close look at our collection of prime, luxury properties in Florida. The interest was phenomenal and produced a bigger turnout than what we expected. As a result our showcase tour will continue throughout the northeast next month and the rest of 2019,” said Edgardo Defortuna, CEO Fortune International Group.

Among the properties on display included:

Jade Signature: The award-winning, 57-story, 192-unit residential tower is well-sited along 300 feet of oceanfront in Sunny Isles Beach. Developed by Fortune International Group and created by internationally renowned, Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron, Jade Signature has become an architectural icon -- recently recognized as one of the Top 10 global skyscrapers for 2018 by Dezeen . The superstar team of visionaries behind the tower’s design additionally includes Parisian interior design firm PYR, led by Pierre-Yves Rochon, and premier landscape architect, Raymond Jungles.

Downtown Miami's hottest neighborhood celebrates a true architectural icon. These luxury Brickell condos are an urban oasis developed by Ugo Colombo and designed by Luis Revuelta. The tower of soaring glass, defined by sweeping exposures, enhances the skyline with persuasive curves. Inside, Italian interior architect Massimo Iosa Ghiniintroduces a design concept of fluid, continuous space by creating a seamless transition from Brickell Flatiron's exterior.

To view photos from the Miami Luxury Property Invitational held in New York, visit link here.

