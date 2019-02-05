The Big Chill -- High Tax States Fear Buyers Headed to Florida

Miami is known for its sunny, splendid year-round weather. It is also
known for its tax-friendly climate. And as the Wall
Street Journal reported today, high-tax states like NY fear big
earners will soon bolt to low income tax states like Florida.
Fortune
International Group -- a recognized leader in development has
witnessed this trend and is targeting these potential buyers by most
recently hosting an event at Manhattan’s chic Lowell Hotel located on
the city’s Upper East Side, where they provided an exclusive opportunity
to introduce over 200 leading New York real estate professionals and
prospective homebuyers to a curated selection of Miami’s most
prestigious properties including Jade Signature, The Ritz-Carlton
Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, 57 Ocean, Brickell Flatiron, Monaco Yacht
Club & Residences, Missoni Baia, Una Residences, and 2000 Ocean.
Fortune’s showcase featured in-depth insight into the many advantages
that tax-friendly states like Florida offer New York residents with a
special discussion on the financial benefits of investing in Florida
real estate by tax expert Barry Horowitz, CPA and partner at Withum.
Said Horowitz, “There are a lot of rich folks trying to get out of New
York.”
“The showcase provided an up-close look at our collection of prime,
luxury properties in Florida. The interest was phenomenal and produced a
bigger turnout than what we expected. As a result our showcase tour will
continue throughout the northeast next month and the rest of 2019,” said
Edgardo Defortuna, CEO Fortune International Group.
Among the properties on display included:
-
Jade Signature: The award-winning, 57-story, 192-unit
residential tower is well-sited along 300 feet of oceanfront in Sunny
Isles Beach. Developed by Fortune International Group and created by
internationally renowned, Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm
Herzog & de Meuron, Jade
Signature has become an architectural icon -- recently recognized
as one of the Top 10 global skyscrapers for 2018 by Dezeen. The
superstar team of visionaries behind the tower’s design additionally
includes Parisian interior design firm PYR, led by Pierre-Yves Rochon,
and premier landscape architect, Raymond Jungles.
-
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach: Presented by
Fortune International Group and Château Group, the 52-story tower
topped off on Nov. 30 and has become a standout on the coastline.
Designed by Arquitectonica with interiors by renowned Florentine
designer Michele Bönan, The
Residences will transcend fine living, offering a life enriched by
artfully designed homes, 250 linear feet of beachfront, a private 33rd
floor club, spa, state-of-the-art fitness facilities, oceanfront and
sunset pools, Kids Club, and the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton.
-
Una Residences: Developed by OKO Group, led by Vladislav
Doronin, one of Europe’s most successful developers, Una
Residences is a monumental condominium tower with designs
by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG). The waterfront
condominium will soon soar within what was once Miami’s birthplace of
modern high-rise living in the 1970s at the crossroads of Coconut
Grove’s Main Highway and Brickell Avenue. At 47 stories, Una will be a
marvel in and of itself, with a striking sculptured facade featuring
clear modern lines and ribbon-like curves, inspired by the sinuous
teak decking on the iconic Riva yacht.
-
Missoni Baia: Designed by internationally acclaimed Hani Rashid
of Asymptote Architecture and developed by OKO Group, Missoni
Baia will represent the legendary fashion house’s first foray into
residential real estate and is poised to set a new standard for
quality and sophistication in East Edgewater. Designed by New York
designer Paris Forino, the tower’s 249 elegantly crafted residences
will be dressed in Missoni fabrics, furnishings, and artworks that
complement Asymptote’s modern architectural design.
-
57 Ocean: This 18-story boutique residential building will soon
begin construction at 5775 Collins Avenue on Miami Beach’s renowned
“Millionaire’s Row.” The oceanfront project—the newest to be built in
the neighborhood—is the vision of Brazilian developer José Isaac Peres
and Miami-based MultiplanREAM. Comprising 81 exquisite residences and
designed by globally-acclaimed architecture firm Arquitectonica, with
interiors by Anastassiadis Arquitetos, 57
Ocean captures the spirit of an exclusive coastal resort with a
sophisticated emphasis on healthy living.
-
2000 Ocean: Conceived as a private residential enclave by
Enrique Norten – TEN Arquitectos, 2000
Ocean is highly sophisticated and offers not only an elevated
landscape, but an elevated life. Located just north of South Florida’s
Golden Beach, this contemporary, 38-story glass tower showcases
panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, and
surrounding endless sandy beaches. Proudly positioned on the beach,
and closer to the ocean than any of its neighbors, it is bathed with
sunlight from sunrise to sunset.
-
Monaco Yacht Club: A taste of the Côte d’Azur on the shores of
Miami Beach, Monaco
Yacht Club & Residences is a new, luxury bayfront condominium
by Optimum Development USA. In collaboration with two of the most
esteemed names in design, Piero Lissoni and international architecture
firm Arquitectonica, the nautically themed, 11-story boutique project
will feature 39 exquisite waterfront residences, offering the ultimate
indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Located in the highly sought-after North
Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach at 6800 Indian Creek Drive, Monaco
Yacht Club & Residences is situated on one of the last remaining
waterfront properties in the area.
-
Brickell Flatiron: Downtown Miami’s hottest neighborhood
celebrates a true architectural icon. These luxury Brickell condos are
an urban oasis developed by Ugo Colombo and designed by Luis Revuelta.
The tower of soaring glass, defined by sweeping exposures, enhances
the skyline with persuasive curves. Inside, Italian interior architect
Massimo Iosa Ghiniintroduces a design concept of fluid, continuous
space by creating a seamless transition from Brickell
Flatiron’s exterior.
