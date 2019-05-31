The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Announces Awardees of Its 2019 Young Investigator Awards

Bethesda, MD, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) today announced the recipients of its three New Discoveries Research Young Investigator Awards, supporting the development of outstanding early career research scientists and clinical cancer research investigators who have demonstrated a commitment to improving the understanding and treatment of bladder cancer. Each Young Investigator Award provides a $50,000 grant that supports one year of bladder cancer research.



One of the two New Discoveries Research Young Investigator Awards is presented to Dr. Neelam Mukerjee for her research proposal, “Recombinant CCL2 as a Novel Treatment Strategy for Bladder Cancer” and the other to Dr. Sarah Psutka, for her research proposal, “Quantifying Risk and Resilience Among Patients with Bladder Cancer: A Novel Personalized, Comprehensive Risk Stratification Program.” The New Discoveries Research Young Investigator Awards for Patient Centered Clinical Research is presented to Dr. Sumeet Bhanvadia for her research proposal, “Understanding the Burden and Impact of Financial Toxicity in Bladder Cancer—A Mixed Methods Study of 2 Diverse Patient Populations.”



“These prestigious awards provide critical funding for the next generation of clinicians and researchers who will ease the burden of bladder cancer on patients and their loved ones,” said Andrea Maddox-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of BCAN. “We are also deeply grateful for the generous contributions of the Palm Beach friends of BCAN.”



Dr. Mukerjee, a BCAN John Quale Travel Fellow in 2017, is a post-doctoral fellow at University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio and her research is focused on studying how immune cells are recruited into the body environment. Dr. Psutka is an Assistant Professor at the University of Washington and her research proposal addresses the need to identify a more objective way for physicians to assess a patient’s ability to tolerate surgery. Dr. Bhanvadia is Assistant Professor of Urology at the University of Southern California and her study is focused on assessing the extent of financial toxicity experienced by bladder cancer patients across a broad range of race, ethnicity, insurance types and socioeconomic status.



The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s (BCAN’s) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.





###

Stephanie Chisolm Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) 301-215-9099 schisolm@bcan.org