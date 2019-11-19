Log in
The Blink Network Migrates to Microsoft Azure for Improved Network Performance, Operability and EV Driver Experience

11/19/2019 | 08:50am EST

Infrastructure Investment will Support Large-Scale Deployments of EV Charging Stations Globally

Miami Beach, FL, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), Blink Charging announced the modernization of its cloud computing for its proprietary Blink Network which connects thousands of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country. The company, founded in 2010, upgraded its network and operations to the Microsoft Azure cloud computing services to prepare for future needs as the EV industry continues to grow.

The transition to Azure provides Blink the scalability to add additional EV charging stations to its rapidly growing network of equipment both across the United States and globally. The upgrade will also allow the Blink Network to be expandable internationally and to flawlessly control the administration of the EV driver charging experience across the globe.

This investment in infrastructure improvements showcases the company’s focus on expanding its infrastructure in response to its rapid growth and deployments of EV charging stations.

The Microsoft Azure service provides Blink members, and users of its charging stations, reliable service with robust system monitoring, scalability regarding infrastructure and system integrations, and rigorous disaster recovery and business continuity redundancies. The Azure platform will ensure the Blink Network operates with maximum uptime ensuring that the EV charging stations are always ready and able to support drivers across the country.

“We are in a high growth stage and focused on implementing strategic initiatives that support our goal of becoming the leading owner and operator of EV charging equipment. This investment in infrastructure will provide the reliability, expandability, and scalability necessary to achieve our goal,” shared Michael D. Farkas, Blink Chairman, and CEO.

Moving to the Azure environment has also allowed the company to create additional levels of security to the network through the system architecture strengthening it against cybersecurity threats.

Blink’s move to Microsoft Azure is aligned with global standards for a modern cloud computing platform. Globally, 90% of Fortune 500 companies are using Azure, providing the company the ability to build, manage, and deploy applications on a massive, global network.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging is a leading owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States and a growing presence in Europe, Asia, Israel, the Caribbean, and South America. With a long history as a pioneer in the EV industry and a dedicated team with immense knowledge of the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred, trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV Charging Stations deployed.

For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com. Nasdaq: BLNK. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com. Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Investor Relations Contact:
InvestorRelations@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Media Contact:
PR@BlinkCharging.com

Primary Logo


