Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Boiling Crab® Expands into China with First Franchise License Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 07:01pm EST

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boiling Crab®, popular for serving fresh, simply prepared seafood and shellfish in a casual environment, has finalized their first international franchise license agreement. The license covers Shanghai, China and adjacent provinces Jiangsu and Zhejiang, which boast nearly double the gross domestic product (GDP) per capita of China overall. The deal marks a significant milestone for Dada Ngo and Sinh Nguyen, co-founders of The Boiling Crab®.

“Sinh is a fisherman by trade, pulling crabs and other fresh seafood from the waters off Seadrift, Texas. We opened our first store to give friends and neighbors the opportunity to share the unparalleled taste and experience of a backyard crab boil,” said Dada Ngo, CEO. “A bib, some beer, crab legs, and good company is what we’re all about.”

With 21 locations across the U.S., including California, Texas, Nevada, Hawaii and Florida, the expansion takes the restaurant’s simple concept global. China, a traditionally difficult market in which to successfully franchise U.S.-based restaurants due to governmental regulations, intellectual property concerns, and investment risk factors, means The Boiling Crab® will effectively start with one of the more difficult franchising regions first.

“Our licensee partners ate at our Los Angeles location several times prior to approaching us,” continued Ngo. “We met them, visited their operations in China, and discovered that they are an established and respected restaurant operator with many brands operating successfully in multiple regions. We’re in good hands, and look forward to seeing The Boiling Crab® come to life in China.”

The Shanghai licensing agreement calls for 10 restaurants to open by 2024. Asia’s taste for fresh seafood, combined with the novel Louisiana flavors and family-style atmosphere, predict a high level of success for the company’s first international franchise endeavor. Additional licensing deals in other Asia Pacific countries are currently being negotiated.

ABOUT THE BOILING CRAB®

The Boiling Crab® is a casual, family-friendly restaurant specializing in Louisiana-style Cajun seafood. The menu features fresh crawfish, shrimp, crab, and other shellfish, plus items like fried catfish, gumbo, Cajun fries, and a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The first Boiling Crab® opened in 2004 in Garden Grove, California, and popularized the Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood boil culture with its signature original flavor, The Whole Shabang®.

MEDIA CONTACT

Winnie Vu
winnie@theboilingcrab.com
Phone: 714.554.6181
FAX: 714.489.8115

crab.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11pFSIS Recall Release 009-2019 Foreign Materials
GL
07:07pBOSTON PROPERTIES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:02pAMGEN : 2019 forecast falls short of expectations, shares dip
RE
07:02pOHIO VALLEY BANC CORP. : Reports 4th Quarter and Record Fiscal Year Earnings
PR
07:01pThe Boiling Crab® Expands into China with First Franchise License Agreement
GL
07:00pProvident Financial Holdings Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
06:59pAMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
RE
06:55pVALIDITY FINANCE : Strengthens Investment Team And Corporate Governance
PR
06:55pPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Release Date
PR
06:54pDRIVING SUCCESS : People Moves at BNY Mellon
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : sacrifices output to decommission dams after Brazil disaster
2APPLE : APPLE : services business grows, CEO Cook sees China tensions ease
3JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
5Apple services business grows, CEO Cook sees China tensions ease

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.