The Breathe® Hand Sanitizer Spray and Household Cleaning Line Earn the Good Housekeeping Seal

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands (OTC:STCB), a consumer packaged goods company offering strong technological innovation, is proud to announce they have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal for the Breathe® product line of spray hand sanitizers and household cleaners. The Good Housekeeping Seal has served as a symbol of trust and reliability for millions of consumers since 1909.

Included in the Breathe® aerosol line is a patent-pending hand sanitizer spray that covers large areas of skin quickly and minimizes human-to-human contact. Brought to market during the pandemic, it aims to significantly benefit consumers in households, hospital settings, healthcare facilities, airports, transportation terminals, hotels and other institutions.

The Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) tests thousands of products each year across categories such as automotive, home appliances, cleaning products, beauty, clothing and more. The Breathe® products were evaluated by chemists and scientists in the GHI labs to ensure the products performed as expected.

"Unlike many aerosols that use hydrocarbon gases as their propellants, the Breathe® hand sanitizer spray and Breathe cleaning line relies on nitrogen gas, which constitutes nearly 80% of the air we breathe," says Dr. Birnur Aral PhD, director of Good Housekeeping's Health, Beauty and Environmental Sciences Lab. "In our home-use study, 95% of consumers reported that it went on evenly and dried quickly. An overwhelming majority agreed that it was gentle on skin and did not irritate the eyes or nose. We were also impressed with Starco Brands commitment to innovation, excellence in manufacturing practices and transparency."

Powered by nitrogen and compressed air, the Breathe® aerosol cleaning line is approved by the EPA's Safer Choice Program. The line, which includes furniture polish, multi-purpose cleaner, a stainless steel polish and a bathroom cleaner, was the first aerosol line ever named the Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the EPA.

"In our tests, all four cleaning products cut through dirt and grime quickly, thoroughly, without damage to the surfaces and without leaving any hard-to-remove residue behind. We also found them neat to apply and use," says Carolyn Forte, director of Good Housekeeping's Home Appliances and Cleaning Products Lab.

The GHI's cleaning product evaluations included testing for how well they cleaned soiled lab and in-home surfaces, like stainless steel, wood, countertops, appliances, tile, bathroom fixtures and more, for how easy and neat they were to use, and how safe they were for the recommended surfaces.

"The Starco labs have been working overtime to invent behavior-changing technologies and brands, at a time when cutting-edge solutions are so desperately needed for consumer use," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "We are truly honored to have the Breathe® hand sanitizer and household cleaning line earn the Good Housekeeping Seal, such an amazing organization to partner with."

The Breathe Hand Sanitizer Spray and Household Cleaning lines are available online at www.breathesanitizer.com, www.breathecleaning.com, and on Amazon. The products can also be found at Home Depot and Lowe's, as well as many other retailers nationwide.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTC: STCB) is an innovative branded consumer packaged goods company focused on technological innovation that changes the current landscape for the better. Starco Brands invents cutting edge brands that change our behavior. Starco Brands is a public company for the public and develops products across a variety of categories including: Household Cleaning, Personal Care, OTC, Food, Beverage & Spirits and DIY Hardware. For more information about Starco Brands, please visit www.starcobrands.com .

