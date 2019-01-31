The Breezies® Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra Is Back By Popular Demand; A Few Key Updates Make This One of The Brand's Most Versatile Bras Ever

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC®’s largest intimate apparel brand, have announced the release of their newest item – the Breezies Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra. Based on customer feedback and demand, this new bra is an updated and improved version of a silhouette that launched on-air in May 2018, and sold out that same day. The Breezies Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra is scheduled to debut on QVC® as the brand’s first Today’s Special Value® of the year on Saturday, February 2, 2019 starting at midnight (ET); launching as part of the network’s pillar “Pre-Season Super Style Fashion Event” weekend.



Touted as an “everyday bra” to wear 365 days a year, day and night, The Gendel Girls heeded customer feedback to make strategic updates that improve the comfort and quality of this bra. Those updates include new adjustable straps, allowing customers to extend the length of the bra’s wide, comfort straps. It also features a new, fourth hook and eye closure on the back panel to make the band length longer, as needed.

"As our first Today’s Special Value item of 2019, we’re very excited to re-introduce this customer favorite. We were overwhelmed by the response last Summer when we first introduced this style - our customers fell in love with this bra – and we knew we had to bring it back one way or another,” said Kathy Gendel, CEO of The Gendel Girls. “Based on that initial customer response, we knew that of all the bras in our collection, this one is the most versatile. It can be worn day, night, at home, at work, around town, it’s comfortable, adjustable, glides beautifully under clothes and feels like butter against the skin. It fits so many different types of women and checks all of the boxes of an everyday bra.”

Machine knit to avoid any unfinished edges and seams, which may cause chafing, the specially-engineered knitting zones provide premium lift, support and shaping. This bra truly hugs your body for an incredible fit with its two-ply seamless body and back wings for soft, smoothing support and it’s malleable, lightweight foam cups - sewn into the bra for modesty – offer a natural, rounded look without adding a cup size. The Gendel Girls patented UltimAir® performance fabric is also knitted into the bottom band for quick drying.

The Breezies Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra is available in six colors including sun beige, black, white, pink dogwood, sterling, and a NEW aqua tide shade. New “smart sizing” will help customers find their perfect fit much easier; this bra is available in more sizes than ever including small, medium, large, newly-added x-large, 1X, 2X and 3X.

The Breezies Seamless Comfort Contour Wirefree Bra (QVC Item #A346537) is available beginning February 2 at midnight (ET), while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.





Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls’™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

