The Brick :'s inaugural Charity Day raises over $250,000 for Children's Miracle Network

07/11/2019 | 06:14pm EDT

Saturday, July 6, marked The Brick’s first annual Charity Day fundraiser, an event that has grown out of The Brick’s five-year relationship with the Children’s Miracle Network. Charity Day sees The Brick’s corporate and franchise stores donating 2.5 per cent of their total sales from the day towards the Children’s Miracle Network, a registered charity whose mission is to raise funds for children's hospitals, medical research and community awareness of children's health issues. In addition to the portion of sales being donated, Brickley bears were sold at all participating Brick locations with net proceeds going towards the Children’s Miracle Network.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome of our very first Charity Day, where a portion of our sales went to support the Children’s Miracle Network,” said Dave Freeman, President of The Brick. “In the coming years we hope to build on that success, however, it would not have been possible without the generous support from our team, our customers and vendors to whom we are truly grateful!”

Between sales at The Brick locations and sales of Brickley bears, $279,273 was raised during Charity Day, moving The Brick closer towards its total annual goal of raising $1.6 million for the Children’s Miracle Network. To date, The Brick has raised $1.3 million towards its goal for 2019. With this partnership going strong since 2014, The Brick has donated approximately $6.4 million to the Children’s Miracle Network since its partnership began.

“As an extremely valued partner of the Children’s Miracle Network in Canada since 2014, The Brick has contributed over $5 million to 13 children’s hospitals across Canada, giving thousands of kids a better, brighter future,” says Mark Hierlihy, President & CEO with Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “With every dollar raised, The Brick is making a personal impact in the lives of Canadian children, and helping us achieve our ultimate vision: if we change the health of children, we will change the health of Canada.”

About The Brick:

Focused on Saving You More, The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with over 220 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.


