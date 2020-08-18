Log in
The Bureau of Land Management and the Office of Surface Mining seek comments on Falkirk coal lease application

08/18/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

DICKINSON, North Dakota - The Bureau of Land Management and the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement are accepting public comments on a coal lease application from the Falkirk Mining Company in McLean County during a 30-day scoping comment period ending Sept. 17, 2020.

The proposed lease tracts are within or near the existing Falkirk Mine and contain a combined total of approximately 9.6 million tons of recoverable federal coal, interspersed amongst private coal tracts.

'It is important to remember that the electricity generated at a nearby power plant from this coal provides energy to 28 member-owned electric co-ops', said Loren Wickstrom, Field Manager of the BLM's North Dakota Field Office.

The coal lease application is part of ongoing mining operations and would not extend the projected life of the mine. If BLM and OSMRE do not approve a coal lease and a mine plan, this federal coal would be bypassed, and Falkirk would mine the surrounding private coal and leave the federal coal in place. The Falkirk Mine employs 425 people.

In order to increase operational efficiencies, the BLM and OSMRE are working as co-lead agencies on a National Environmental Policy Act document, allowing each agency to issue its own findings regarding the significance of potential impacts resulting from leasing and permitting coal mining.

More information and a venue for commenting is available on the BLM e-Planning project website at https://eplanning.blm.gov. Search using the NEPA number: DOI-BLM-MT-0000-2020-0008-EA.

Comments may be mailed or hand-delivered to the BLM Montana Dakotas State Office, Branch of Solid Minerals, 5001 Southgate Drive, Billings, MT 59101. Comments may also be delivered to the North Dakota Field Office at 99 23rd Ave. West, Suite A, Dickinson, ND 58601. In the address line include: 'Falkirk Mine LBA NDM-111489, Attn: Amy Waring.'

General information regarding the project and associated NEPA process can also be found on the OSMRE website at https://www.osmre.gov/LRG/projects.shtm.

Those who intend to provide comments are advised that any information provided, including an address, phone number, email address or other personal-identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting can ask in their comments to have personal-identifying information withheld from public review, the agencies cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so. All submissions from organizations, from businesses and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives of organizations or businesses, will be available for public review.

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:07 UTC
