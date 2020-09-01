Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Bureau of Land Management concluded the Shawave Mountains Herd Management Area wild horse and burro gather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:25pm EDT

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - On August 24, 2020, the Bureau of Land Management, Humboldt Field Office concluded a wild horse and burro helicopter gather. The gather was located on the Shawave Mountains Herd Management Area (HMA) located approximately 20 miles southeast of Lovelock, Nevada. Approximately 466 wild horses remain in the HMA.

The BLM gathered 1,653 and removed 1,596 wild horses and removed 220 burros. A total of 44 mares will be released back onto the range on September 5, 2020. Mares identified for release were treated with the fertility control vaccine, Gona-Con to slow the population growth rate of the remaining population within the HMA. Gona-Con is a temporary fertility-control vaccine that can prevent pregnancy in wild horses for 1-2 years. If you would like to view the release of the mares, please RSVP to hohanlon@blm.gov for the meeting location and time.

The purpose of the gather is to prevent undue or unnecessary degradation of the public lands associated with excess wild horses and burros, to restore a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands, consistent with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

By balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species such as sage grouse, pronghorn antelope and mule deer. Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Sierra Front-Northwestern Great Basin Resource Advisory Council also alleviating private land issues.

'The gather was critical to ensuring the health of public lands within the complex as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are at risk due to herd overpopulation and severe drought conditions,' said Ester McCullough, Winnemucca District Manager.

The BLM transported wild horses removed from the range to the BLM's Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corrals located in Fallon, Nevada. The burros were transported to the Axtell Contract Off Range Corrals in Axtell, Utah. All the animals will be readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro adoption and sale program. Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their 'wild' status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Additional gather information is available on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xfRfE.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2020 16:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pTRACER to support Akston Biosciences' Phase 1 clinical study of AKS-452, an innovative anti-COVID-19 vaccine
GL
12:40pJoseph McMonigle, Secretary General of International Energy Forum, confirmed for Keynote Address
PR
12:40pMANCHESTER UNITED : Greenwood deals with hype as English soccer's next superstar
AQ
12:39pALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:39pPG&E : Has Redesigned Community Resource Centers for Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Events to Reflect COVID-19 Health Protocols
BU
12:38pSKRR EXPLORATION : IIROC Trading Resumption - SKRR
AQ
12:38pCHART Hospitality Training LIVE Launches with Learning and Connections for Hospitality Trainers
BU
12:37pU.S. extends some China tariff exclusions only through year end
RE
12:36pRSA® Emerges as Independent Company Following Completion of Acquisition by Symphony Technology Group
BU
12:35pCLEANSPARK, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BP PLC : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Redemption of the EUR 600 million undated deeply subordinated notes (of whic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group