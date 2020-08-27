Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Bureau of Land Management will begin the Jakes Wash Herd Area emergency wild horse gather

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:38pm EDT

ELY, Nev. - On or about August 28, the Bureau of Land Management, Ely District Office, Bristlecone Field Office, will begin an emergency wild horse gather on the Jakes Wash Herd Area (HA) located about 30 miles west of Ely in White Pine County, Nevada. The action is needed due to lack of water and declining health of the wild horses associated with herd overpopulation.

The BLM plans to gather and remove approximately 60 wild horses from around Deadman Well and Blackjack Spring located within the Jakes Wash HA. The gather is expected to last 10 days. The BLM will conduct gather operations utilizing temporary water and/or bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay; no helicopters will be used.

The Jakes Wash HA encompasses approximately 153,663 acres of public and private lands. In the 2008 Approved Ely District Resource Management Plan (RMP) and Record of Decision, Jakes Wash was dropped from Herd Management Area (HMA) status and is to be managed for zero wild horses due to a lack of perennial water being available to maintain healthy wild horses and rangelands long-term. The last gather in the HA occurred in January 2012. Fifty-seven animals were removed. The current population estimate is 136-372 wild horses.

The gather is critical to ensuring the health of the HA lands as well as the wild horses in the area, both of which are in jeopardy due to herd overpopulation and extremely limited water sources. The emergency gather will also help prevent further degradation of the public lands, associated with excess wild horses, and help make progress toward restoring a thriving natural ecological balance and multiple-use relationship on public lands, consistent with the provisions of Section 1333(b) of the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

'The BLM is committed to conducting safe and humane emergency gather operations as we work to save animal lives by reducing overpopulation,' said Jared Bybee, Acting Bristlecone Field Manager.

The BLM's priority is to conduct safe, efficient, and successful wild horse and burro gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered. The BLM and its contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gather goals and objectives in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy.

All wild horses identified for removal will be transported to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals, in Reno, Nev., where they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM's wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit www.blm.gov/whb.

Due to the nature of the bait and water trap method, wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity; therefore, only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during gather operations.

Once the gather begins, gather reports and additional information for the '2020 Jakes Wash Emergency Wild Horse Gather' will be posted on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xGauQ.

For technical information, contact Ben Noyes, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist at (775) 289-1800 or bnoyes@blm.gov.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 20:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pAPTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:05pMeryllion Resources Corp. Announces Intention to Consolidate its Shares
NE
05:05pWilton Resources Inc. Announces Private Placement Financing
NE
05:04pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Dividend Increase
PR
05:03pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Organizational Announcement
PU
05:02pNICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pDYNATRACE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pDELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pPARETEUM CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pBQE WATER : Reports Q2 2020 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as CEO of social media app quits
5SUNPOWER CORPORATION : SUNPOWER CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group