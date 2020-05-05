The Business Income of Cultural and Related Industries Above Designated Size Decreased by 13.9 Percent in the First quarter of 2020

Affected by the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic, Chinese culture industry has been greatly impacted in the first quarter of 2020, and the business revenue declined significantly. However, the internet based new culture continued to grow rapidly. According to the survey of 59,000 cultural and related industry enterprises nationwide, in the first quarter, the above-mentioned enterprises achieved an operating revenue of 1,688.9 billion yuan, which was 13.9 percent [1] lower than that of the same period of last year (see Note 6 for details); 16 industries [2] with obvious characteristics of new cultural industry types achieved an operating revenue of 523.6 billion yuan, an increase of 15.5 percent.

In terms of industry category, among the nine industries of culture and related industries, the business income of news and information services reached 173.9 billion yuan, an increase of 11.6 percent year-on-year, and maintained a rapid growth, while the business income of the other eight cultural industries declined. Among them, the three industries of creative design services, content creation and production, and cultural investment and operation were relatively less affected by the epidemic, with the operating revenue decreased by 2.5, 7.7 and 10.0 percent respectively; the operating revenue of cultural entertainment and leisure services was 11.9 billion yuan, down 59.1 percent, with the largest drop.

In terms of industry type, the operating revenue of cultural manufacturing industry was 659.6 billion yuan, down 18.5 percent year-on-year; cultural wholesale and retail industry was 264.8 billion yuan, down 27.3 percent; and cultural service industry was 764.5 billion yuan, down 2.9 percent.

In terms of sub sectors, the operating revenue of cultural core area [3] was 1,030.5 billion yuan, down 10.7 percent year-on-year, and that of cultural related areas was 658.4 billion yuan, down 18.4 percent.

In terms of regions, the operating revenue of the eastern region reached 1,274.1 billion yuan, down 13.9 percent year-on-year, accounting for 75.4 percent of the national total; that of the central, western and northeast regions was 236.6, 162 and 16.2 billion yuan, down 15.3, 9.6 and 24.8 percent respectively, accounting for 14.0, 9.6 and 1.0 percent of the national total.

Notes:

[1] It refers to nominal growth, without deducting the price factor.

[2] The 16 industries with obvious characteristics of the new format are: Radio and television integrated broadcast control, Internet search service, other Internet information services, digital publishing, other cultural and art industries, animation, game digital content services, Internet game services, multimedia, game animation and digital publishing software development, value-added telecommunication cultural services, other cultural digital content services, Internet advertising service, Internet culture and entertainment platform, copyright and culture software service, intelligent UAV manufacturing for entertainment, wearable intelligent cultural equipment manufacturing, and other intelligent cultural consumer equipment manufacturing.

[3] The core areas of culture include six industries: news and information services, content creation and production, creative design services, cultural communication channels, cultural investment and operation, cultural entertainment and leisure services, and cultural related fields include three industries: cultural auxiliary production and intermediary services, cultural equipment production, and cultural consumption terminal production.

Business Income of Cultural and Related Industry Enterprises Above Designated Size in the First Quarter of 2020

Absolute Value Increase Rate Y/Y Proportion （100 million yuan） （%） （%） Total 16889 -13.9 100.0 By Industry Category News Information Service 1739 11.6 10.3 Content Creation and Production 3823 -7.7 22.6 Creative Design Services 2736 -2.5 16.2 Cultural Communication Channels 1841 -31.6 10.9 Cultural Investment and Operation 47 -10.0 0.3 Cultural, Entertainment and Leisure Services 119 -59.1 0.7 Cultural Auxiliary Production and Intermediary Service 2419 -21.7 14.3 Cultural Equipment Production 1029 -19.8 6.1 Cultural Consumption Terminal Production 3136 -15.1 18.6 By Industrial Type Cultural manufacturing 6596 -18.5 39.1 Cultural wholesale and retail 2648 -27.3 15.7 Cultural service industry 7645 -2.9 45.3 By Sub Sectors Core Areas of Culture 10305 -10.7 61.0 Cultural Related Fields 6584 -18.4 39.0 By Region Eastern Region 12741 -13.9 75.4 Central Region 2366 -15.3 14.0 Western Region 1620 -9.6 9.6 Northeast China 162 -24.8 1.0 Notes： 1. The growth rate in the table is the nominal without deducting the price factor. 2. Some of the data in the table are not equal to the sub total due to rounding-off.

Annotations:

I. Explanatory Notes

Culture and related industries refer to the collection of production activities that provide cultural products and cultural related products for the public.

According to the Classification of Culture and Related Industries (2018), culture and related industries include nine categories: news and information services, content creation and production, creative design services, cultural communication channels, cultural investment and operation, cultural entertainment and leisure services, cultural auxiliary production and intermediary services, cultural equipment production and cultural consumption terminal production.

Business income refers to the sum of 'main business income' and 'other business income'.

II. Statistical Coverage

The statistical coverage of cultural and related industries above designated size is the industrial enterprises with annual main business income of 20 million yuan or above, the wholesale enterprises with annual main business income of 20 million yuan or above or the retail enterprises with main business income of 5 million yuan or above, and the service enterprises with the number of employees of 50 or above or the annual business income of 10 million yuan or above, of which, the annual business income of culture and entertainment service industry is 5 million or more.

III. Survey Method

Every quarter, the cultural and related industrial legal entities above designated size shall be identified and summarized according to the data obtained from the comprehensive survey of Industrial enterprises above designated size, wholesale and retail enterprises above designated size and service enterprises above designated size on the national statistical online direct reporting platform.

IV. Industry Classification Standard

Implement the classification of culture and related industries (2018), please refer to:

http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjgz/tzgb/201804/t20180423_1595390.html

V. Division on Eastern, Central, Western and Northeastern Regions.

Eastern region includes Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong, and Hainan. Central region includes Shanxi, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan. Western region includes Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang. Northeastern region includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

VI. There is a difference between the operating revenue of cultural and related industries enterprises above designated size in the first quarter of 2020 and the previously published data in the first quarter of 2019. The main reasons are: (1) the number of enterprises above designated size has changed. In the first quarter of 2020, some enterprises will be included in the investigation scope if they reach the above scale standard, some enterprises will withdraw from the investigation scope because of the smaller scale, and some factors such as newly built and put into operation enterprises, bankruptcy, changes in the cancelled (revoked) enterprises, and statistics and law enforcement to remove false enterprises, etc. will change the number of enterprises above the designated size. In the first quarter of 2020, the number of cultural and related industry survey enterprises above designated size nationwide was 59,000, an increase of 3,396 over the previous year. According to the comparable approach, the operating revenue of cultural and related industry enterprises above designated size in the first quarter of 2019 was 1,960.6 billion yuan. （2）We strengthened statistical law enforcement, cleaned up the enterprises that did not meet the requirements above the scale and the false data filled in during the inspection of statistical law enforcement, and revised the relevant base number according to the regulations.