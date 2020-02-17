The Business Income of Cultural and Related Industries Above Designated Size Increased by 7.0 Percent in 2019

According to the survey of 58,000 cultural and related industry enterprises in China, in 2019, the above-mentioned enterprises achieved an operating revenue of 8,662.4 billion yuan, an increase of 7.0 percent [1] over the previous year according to the comparable caliber (see Note VI for details), and maintained a steady and rapid growth.

In terms of industry category, the operating revenue of nine industries in culture and related industries has increased. Among them, there were three industries with a growth rate of more than 10 percent, namely: news and information service business revenue of 680 billion yuan, an increase of 23.0 percent over the previous year; cultural investment and operation of 22.1 billion yuan, an increase of 13.8 percent; creative design service of 1,227.6 billion yuan, an increase of 11.3 percent.

In terms of industry type, the operating revenue of cultural manufacturing industry reached 3,673.9 billion yuan, an increase of 3.2 percent over the previous year; cultural wholesale and retail industry reached 1,472.6 billion yuan, an increase of 4.4 percent; cultural service industry reached 3,515.9 billion yuan, an increase of 12.4 percent.

In terms of sub sectors, the operating revenue of cultural core areas [2] was 5,047.1 billion yuan, up 9.8 percent over the previous year, and that of cultural related areas was 3,615.3 billion yuan, up 3.2 percent.

In terms of regions, the operating revenue of the eastern region was 6,370.2 billion yuan, an increase of 6.1 percent over the previous year, accounting for 73.5 percent of the national total; that of the central, western and northeastern regions was 1,362, 839.3 and 90.9 billion yuan, an increase of 8.4, 11.8 and 1.5 percent respectively, accounting for 15.7, 9.7 and 1.0 percent of the national total.

Notes:

[1] It refers to nominal growth, without deducting the price factor.

[2] The core areas of culture include six industries: news and information services, content creation and production, creative design services, cultural communication channels, cultural investment and operation, cultural entertainment and leisure services, and cultural related fields include three industries: cultural auxiliary production and intermediary services, cultural equipment production, and cultural consumption terminal production.

Business Income of Cultural and Related Industry Enterprises Above Designated Size in 2019

Absolute Value Increase Rate Y/Y Proportion （100 million yuan） （%） （%） Total 86624 7.0 100.0 By Industry Category News Information Service 6800 23.0 7.9 Content Creation and Production 18585 6.1 21.5 Creative Design Services 12276 11.3 14.2 Cultural Communication Channels 11005 7.9 12.7 Cultural Investment and Operation 221 13.8 0.3 Cultural, Entertainment and Leisure Services 1583 6.5 1.8 Cultural Auxiliary Production and Intermediary Service 13899 0.9 16.0 Cultural Equipment Production 5722 2.2 6.6 Cultural Consumption Terminal Production 16532 5.5 19.1 By Industrial Type Cultural manufacturing 36739 3.2 42.4 Cultural wholesale and retail 14726 4.4 17.0 Cultural service industry 35159 12.4 40.6 By Sub Sectors Core Areas of Culture 50471 9.8 58.3 Cultural Related Fields 36153 3.2 41.7 By Region Eastern Region 63702 6.1 73.5 Central Region 13620 8.4 15.7 Western Region 8393 11.8 9.7 Northeast China 909 1.5 1.0 Notes： 1. The growth rate in the table is the nominal without deducting the price factor. 2. Some of the data in the table are not equal to the sub total due to rounding-off.

Annotations:

I. Explanatory Notes

Culture and related industries refer to the collection of production activities that provide cultural products and cultural related products for the public.

According to the Classification of Culture and Related Industries (2018), culture and related industries include nine categories: news and information services, content creation and production, creative design services, cultural communication channels, cultural investment and operation, cultural entertainment and leisure services, cultural auxiliary production and intermediary services, cultural equipment production and cultural consumption terminal production.

Business income refers to the sum of 'main business income' and 'other business income'.

II. Statistical Coverage

The statistical coverage of cultural and related industries above designated size is the industrial enterprises with annual main business income of 20 million yuan or above, the wholesale enterprises with annual main business income of 20 million yuan or above or the retail enterprises with main business income of 5 million yuan or above, and the service enterprises with the number of employees of 50 or above or the annual business income of 10 million yuan or above, of which, the annual business income of culture and entertainment service industry is 5 million or more.

III. Survey Methods

Every quarter, the cultural and related industrial legal entities above designated size shall be identified and summarized according to the data obtained from the comprehensive survey of Industrial enterprises above designated size, wholesale and retail enterprises above designated size and service enterprises above designated size on the national statistical online direct reporting platform.

IV. Industry Classification Standard

Implement the classification of culture and related industries (2018), please refer to:

http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjgz/tzgb/201804/t20180423_1595390.html

V. Division on Eastern, Central, Western and Northeastern Regions

Eastern region includes Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong, and Hainan. Central region includes Shanxi, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan. Western region includes Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang. Northeastern region includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

VI. There is a difference between the operating revenue of cultural and related industries enterprises above designated size in 2019 and the previously published data in 2018. The main reasons are: (1) the number of enterprises above designated size has changed. In 2019, some enterprises will be included in the investigation scope if they reach the above scale standard, some enterprises will withdraw from the investigation scope because of the smaller scale, and some factors such as newly built and put into operation enterprises, bankruptcy, changes in the cancelled (revoked) enterprises, and statistics and law enforcement to remove false enterprises, etc. will change the number of enterprises above the designated size. At the same time, according to the results of the fourth national economic census, the cultural and related industries above designated size have been verified and adjusted. In 2019, the number of cultural and related industry survey enterprises above designated size nationwide was 58,000, a decrease of 2,311 over the previous year. Accordingly, in accordance with the criteria of Classification of Culture and Related Industries (2018), the operating revenue of cultural and related industry enterprises above designated size in 2018 was adjusted to 8,098.6 billion yuan. （2）We strengthened statistical law enforcement, cleaned up the enterprises that did not meet the requirements above the scale and the false data filled in during the inspection of statistical law enforcement, and revised the relevant base number according to the regulations.