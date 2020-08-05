The CARICOM Point of Entry/Departure/Inland Complaints Form
|
Author(s):
|
Central Bank Of Barbados
The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has approved the Point of Entry/Departure/Inland Complaints Procedure to assist CARICOM nationals who may wish to file a complain with relevant authorities. Complaint forms will be available at the ports of entry of all CSME competent authorities as well as online.
The form can be downloaded here.
Using the above link will allow complainants to complete and submit the complaints form electronically to the Office of the CSME Focal Point. Investigations under the complaints procedure are to be completed within eight weeks.
Disclaimer
Central Bank of Barbados published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 12:11:02 UTC