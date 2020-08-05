The CARICOM Point of Entry/Departure/Inland Complaints Form

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

Created 05 Aug, 2020

General Press Release

Views: 8

Print Share

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has approved the Point of Entry/Departure/Inland Complaints Procedure to assist CARICOM nationals who may wish to file a complain with relevant authorities. Complaint forms will be available at the ports of entry of all CSME competent authorities as well as online.

The form can be downloaded here.

Using the above link will allow complainants to complete and submit the complaints form electronically to the Office of the CSME Focal Point. Investigations under the complaints procedure are to be completed within eight weeks.