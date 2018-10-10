The CFO Connection : Welcomes Stephen C. Robinson

Expands its Presence in New England

The CFO Connection has added Stephen C. Robinson to its growing team of part-time CFOs who serve companies with extensive financial and business management expertise. With proven financial and business experience, Robinson helps The CFO Connection expand its presence in New England.

The CFO Connection is a national firm that provides part-time CFO services to small and mid-sized companies in North and South America. The addition of Robinson to the firm’s team comes as The CFO Connection ramps up operations to meet increased demand for innovative CFO services that deliver value at reasonable cost. The CFO Connection meets this market need through the part-time CFO model. This model pairs smaller organizations that cannot justify the expense of a full-time CFO with the expertise of seasoned CFOs who provide services on a permanent, part-time basis.

“Steve comes to The CFO Connection with an impressive background,” said Bob Thompson, founder and CEO of The CFO Connection. “He’s an entrepreneur who knows how to run a business, and his proven financial expertise mixed with well-honed communications skills and business acumen makes him an invaluable addition to any executive board. I think customers of The CFO Connection will be more than pleased with the help he can offer.”

In 1987, Robinson founded Stephen C. Robinson and Company Certified Public Accountants in Concord, New Hampshire – running the business until 2003. There he provided accounting and tax services to over 150 business and 400 individual clients. Services included evaluation of accounting procedures and controls, financial statement and financial forecast attestation, tax planning and compliance, business plans and financing proposals, business acquisition and divesture, choice of entity evaluation, bank and equity financing.

While still running this business, Steve founded Checkmate Payroll Services in 1994 – which continues to operate today. As head of Checkmate, Stephen transitioned the organization from outdated legacy technology into a full-service, cloud-based Workforce Management Solutions company that provides services for payroll, time and attendance, human resource management, and more.

“The role of the CFO touches all aspects of the business,” says Robinson. “Financial stewardship is critical, but equally important is the ability to communicate business strategy clearly throughout the organization and to help execute that strategy at the operational level. I look forward to helping customers of The CFO Connection to achieve their goals and grow their businesses.”

Steve can be reached by email at srobinson@thecfoconnection.com or by phone at 603-496-1126.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005906/en/