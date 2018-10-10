The CFO Connection : Welcomes Stephen C. Robinson

The CFO Connection has added Stephen C. Robinson to its growing team of
part-time CFOs who serve companies with extensive financial and business
management expertise. With proven financial and business experience,
Robinson helps The CFO Connection expand its presence in New England.
The CFO Connection is a national firm that provides part-time CFO
services to small and mid-sized companies in North and South America.
The addition of Robinson to the firm’s team comes as The CFO Connection
ramps up operations to meet increased demand for innovative CFO services
that deliver value at reasonable cost. The CFO Connection meets this
market need through the part-time CFO model. This model pairs smaller
organizations that cannot justify the expense of a full-time CFO with
the expertise of seasoned CFOs who provide services on a permanent,
part-time basis.
“Steve comes to The CFO Connection with an impressive background,” said
Bob Thompson, founder and CEO of The CFO Connection. “He’s an
entrepreneur who knows how to run a business, and his proven financial
expertise mixed with well-honed communications skills and business
acumen makes him an invaluable addition to any executive board. I think
customers of The CFO Connection will be more than pleased with the help
he can offer.”
In 1987, Robinson founded Stephen C. Robinson and Company Certified
Public Accountants in Concord, New Hampshire – running the business
until 2003. There he provided accounting and tax services to over 150
business and 400 individual clients. Services included evaluation of
accounting procedures and controls, financial statement and financial
forecast attestation, tax planning and compliance, business plans and
financing proposals, business acquisition and divesture, choice of
entity evaluation, bank and equity financing.
While still running this business, Steve founded Checkmate Payroll
Services in 1994 – which continues to operate today. As head of
Checkmate, Stephen transitioned the organization from outdated legacy
technology into a full-service, cloud-based Workforce Management
Solutions company that provides services for payroll, time and
attendance, human resource management, and more.
“The role of the CFO touches all aspects of the business,” says
Robinson. “Financial stewardship is critical, but equally important is
the ability to communicate business strategy clearly throughout the
organization and to help execute that strategy at the operational level.
I look forward to helping customers of The CFO Connection to achieve
their goals and grow their businesses.”
Steve can be reached by email at srobinson@thecfoconnection.com
or by phone at 603-496-1126.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005906/en/