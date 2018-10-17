The CMO Club Announces Winners in 10 Distinguished Categories for The 2018 CMO Awards

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great pleasure that The CMO Club announces the 2018 CMO Awards winners for Content Engagement, Creativity and Story Telling, Customer Experience, Growth, Leadership, Marketing Innovation, Transformation, Rising Star, Social Responsibility, and President’s Circle. The 2018 CMO Award winners and the 2018 CMO Hall of Fame Inductee will be celebrated during the 2018 CMO Awards Roundtable and Dinner on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Current Chelsea Piers, New York City.



Established by The CMO Club to acknowledge and celebrate the marketing industry’s brightest marketing executives and provide a forum where CMO standouts can share their road to success with marketing peers, the 2018 CMO Awards is the only CMO awards program where marketing executives are thoughtfully considered, nominated, and voted on solely by an elite group of peer marketers, including The CMO Club board, chapter presidents, and key members.

Congratulations to the following 2018 CMO Award winners for each CMO Awards category (in alphabetical order):

CMO Content Engagement Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in creating and curating relevant, valuable content that promotes a brand, engages audiences, and positively impacts customer behavior.

Jan Van Acker, CMO, Merck

Michael Barrette, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer, Dippin’ Dots and Doc Popcorn

Erika Hill, VP Marketing, Trellance

Alyssa Schaefer, CMO, Laurel Road

CMO Creativity and Story Telling Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in storytelling through the use of creativity, originality, and science.

Amanda Brinkman, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Deluxe

Daniel Cherry III, CMO - Esports Leagues, Activision Blizzard

Andréa Mallard, CMO, Athleta

Fabian Urquijo, SVP & CMO, Professional Brands, Revlon

CMO Customer Experience Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to transform the customer experience, improve the quality of customer interactions, and exceed the customer expectations.

Ed Dandridge, Global Head of Marketing & Communications, AIG - General Insurance

Terry Haley, Chief Growth Officer, Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Don Hoffman, SVP Marketing, Cracker Barrel

Ukonwa Ojo, CMO, Consumer Beauty, Coty

CMO Growth Award Winners – Based on demonstrated success in using technology that leverages data science to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of digital marketing.

Lee Applbaum, Global CMO, Patrón Tequila and Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi Global Brands Limited

Sylvie Biragnet, Vice President Masterbrand and Activation, MetLife

Prama Bhatt, SVP Digital & eCommerce, ULTA Beauty

Dave Minifie, Chief Experience Officer & EVP Corporate Strategy, Centene Corporation

CMO Leadership Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in building, leading, and motivating a high-performing organization.

Renée Baker, CMO, Carillon Tower Advisers

Chris Kobus, GVP, CMO, Sally Beauty

Jennifer Griffin Smith, CMO, Alfresco

Glenn Thomas, CMO, GE Healthcare

CMO Marketing Innovation Award Winners – Based on demonstrated success in creating an innovative marketing environment that changes the game for ROI, customer engagement, and the marketing industry as a whole.

Jill Baskin, CMO, Hershey Food Corporation

Muriel Lotto, Head of Global Brand & Marketing, Western Union

Matt Preschern, SVP, CA Technologies

Doug Zarkin, VP, CMO, Pearle Vision

CMO Transformation Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to lead company-wide brand transformation beyond the marketing department.

Kevin Doohan, EVP, CMO, Xperi Corporation

Rick Gomez, EVP, CMO, Target

Mari-Anne Kehler, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, Green Hasson Janks

Jeanniey Mullen, Global CMO, Mercer

CMO Rising Star Award Winners – Based on demonstrated ability to lead an organization, innovate marketing, and drive growth with less than 10 years of marketing executive experience.

Jeni Golomb, CMO, Head of Marketing, Daisy Brand

Katy Jones, EVP Sales & Marketing, FoodLogiQ

Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE Inc.

Brandon Rhoten, CMO, Potbelly Sandwich Works

CMO Social Responsibility Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in corporate social responsibility and/or advance marketing efforts to benefit social and charitable causes.

Mark Hanna, CMO, Richline Group, Inc.

Jason Levine, CMO, North America, Mondelēz International

Sharon MacLeod, Global VP, Dove Men+Care, Unilever

Jennifer Sey, CMO Global Brands, Levi Strauss & Co.

CMO Club President’s Circle Award Winners – Based on demonstrated leadership in supporting the DNA of The CMO Club for building relationships with peers in the club, sharing and helping others, and referring other CMOs to join the world’s best CMO conversations.

Paula Puleo Blomquist, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer, Eyemart Express

James Brown, Founder, CMO & Chief Encouragement Officer, Encourage X

Judy Hackett, President, Credibility, Dun & Bradstreet

Mirjana Prokic, Head of International Markets, Farecla Products Limited

For more information on the awards program and the category winners, go to: www.thecmoawards.com

About The CMO Club:

The CMO Club the world’s most innovative and engaged community of CMOs, committed to helping solve each other’s biggest challenges in a behind closed doors, candid, and trust-worth environment. The Membership is 650+ CMOs strong and growing, representing B2B and B2C brands with over 40% of our Membership representing billion-dollar brands and 30 CMO Club Chapters across the globe, The CMO Club’s success, fueled by dynamic peer-to-peer problem solving, inspirational and educational events, CMO Club Member curated content, and an elite Thought Leadership Program, continues to raise the bar for CMO success. Visit us at www.thecmoclub.com

