The COVID-19 crises reduces Danish growth potential
Economic Memo - June 2020 - No. 9
|
Authors
|
Kuchler, Andreas; Bess, Mikkel; Werner, Morten
|
Subject
|
Economic activity and employment; Other economic analyses; Current economic and monetary trends
|
Type
|
Economic Memo
|
Year
|
2020
|
Published
|
24 June 2020
Due to the covid19-crisis, it is projected that Danish potential GDP will grow at a slower pace in the coming years. Potential GDP is reduced by 1.1 per cent in 2022 compared to Nationalbanken's forecast from before the covid19 outbreak. The downward revision reflects a decline in structural employment as well as productivity. (Memo available in Danish only)
