The COVID-19 crises reduces Danish growth potential

Authors Kuchler, Andreas ; Bess, Mikkel ; Werner, Morten Subject Economic activity and employment ; Other economic analyses ; Current economic and monetary trends Type Economic Memo Year 2020 Published 24 June 2020

Due to the covid19-crisis, it is projected that Danish potential GDP will grow at a slower pace in the coming years. Potential GDP is reduced by 1.1 per cent in 2022 compared to Nationalbanken's forecast from before the covid19 outbreak. The downward revision reflects a decline in structural employment as well as productivity. (Memo available in Danish only)

