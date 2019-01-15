The CW and iHeartMedia Announce New Multi-Year Broadcast and Video Streaming Agreement for the ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival' and ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball'

The CW to Remain the Exclusive Television Home of the Biggest Concert Event of the Year, the ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival,’ and the Annual Holiday ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour’

The CW and iHeartMedia today announced a new multi-year agreement for The CW to remain the exclusive television broadcaster and video streaming partner for the star-studded two-day iHeartRadio Music Festival as well as the annual holiday iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event. The CW and iHeartMedia have been partners on these events since 2012.

In addition, under the new agreement The CW will air a “Best Of” special featuring one of iHeartRadio’s 2019 marquee events as well as live stream four of iHeartRadio’s Theater Shows. Located in both New York and Los Angeles, the iHeartRadio Theaters bring fans intimate performances from top recording artists as well as unique events such as exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Parties.

“The CW has really enjoyed the incredible relationship we’ve shared over the years with our friends at iHeart, as we’re able to showcase for our fans the best of the best in the world of music,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network. “As the exclusive TV broadcast and video streaming partner, The CW is looking forward to continuing our tradition of starting our fall launch with the iHeartRadio Music Festival, celebrating the holiday season with Jingle Ball and adding some new events through the year.”

“10 year partnerships are rare in any business, and we are excited that these two prized franchises will continue to call The CW their home through 2021,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “This exclusive partnership with the CW will allow us to continue to bring the excitement of our world-class events to millions of viewers nationwide.”

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival included unforgettable performances by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Logic, Childish Gambino and others. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour featured performances from Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello and other top artists across 12 cities in the U.S. including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Dallas. More information about the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour including dates and performance line-ups will be announced at a later date.

THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a six-night, 12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday. The CW’s primetime programming is also available to stream for free, without authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

