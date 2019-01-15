The CW and iHeartMedia Announce New Multi-Year Broadcast and Video Streaming Agreement for the ‘iHeartRadio Music Festival' and ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball'

The CW and iHeartMedia today announced a new multi-year agreement for
The CW to remain the exclusive television broadcaster and video
streaming partner for the star-studded two-day iHeartRadio Music
Festival as well as the annual holiday iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event.
The CW and iHeartMedia have been partners on these events since 2012.
In addition, under the new agreement The CW will air a “Best Of” special
featuring one of iHeartRadio’s 2019 marquee events as well as live
stream four of iHeartRadio’s Theater Shows. Located in both New York and
Los Angeles, the iHeartRadio Theaters bring fans intimate performances
from top recording artists as well as unique events such as exclusive
iHeartRadio Album Release Parties.
“The CW has really enjoyed the incredible relationship we’ve shared over
the years with our friends at iHeart, as we’re able to showcase for our
fans the best of the best in the world of music,” said Mark Pedowitz,
President, The CW Network. “As the exclusive TV broadcast and video
streaming partner, The CW is looking forward to continuing our tradition
of starting our fall launch with the iHeartRadio Music Festival,
celebrating the holiday season with Jingle Ball and adding some new
events through the year.”
“10 year partnerships are rare in any business, and we are excited that
these two prized franchises will continue to call The CW their home
through 2021,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises
for iHeartMedia. “This exclusive partnership with the CW will allow us
to continue to bring the excitement of our world-class events to
millions of viewers nationwide.”
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival included unforgettable performances
by Justin Timberlake, Fleetwood Mac, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey,
Imagine Dragons, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The
Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Logic, Childish
Gambino and others. The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour featured
performances from Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello
and other top artists across 12 cities in the U.S. including New York,
Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago and Dallas. More information about the 2019
iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour including
dates and performance line-ups will be announced at a later date.
ABOUT THE CW
THE CW TELEVISION NETWORK launched in 2006 as America’s fifth broadcast
network, with programming targeting younger viewers, a demographic
highly sought after by advertisers. The CW, a joint venture between
Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, broadcasts a six-night,
12-hour primetime lineup, Sunday through Friday. The CW’s primetime
programming is also available to stream for free, without
authentication, on the ad-supported cwtv.com and The CW app, now
available on every major OTT platform. In daytime, The CW broadcasts a
Monday through Friday afternoon block, and a three-hour Saturday morning
kids block. The CW’s digital network, CW Seed, launched in 2013, and
offers original short-form digital content as well as past seasons of
fan-favorite television series. For more information about the network
and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.
ABOUT IHEARTMEDIA
iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States,
reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of
a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media
company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends
across multiple platforms including 850 live broadcast stations;
streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service
available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including
smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones,
virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers;
social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1
commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio
industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing
partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a
division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (PINK: IHRTQ). Visit iHeartMedia.com for
more company information.
