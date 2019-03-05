The Cade Museum Commissions Cuban Ingenuity. The Artistry of the Everyday Inventors Exhibition for North Central Florida - Opens March 10th

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention is thrilled to present the Cuban Ingenuity. The Artistry of the Everyday Inventors exhibition, opening March 10th. This exhibit is the result of an exciting concept envisioned by Phoebe Cade Miles and commissioned by the Cade Museum in collaboration with Havana-born artists and curators Gabriela Azcuy & Jorge Lavoy, and guided by Anne Gilroy, of Thomas Center Galleries. Cuban Ingenuity explores repurposed objects ranging from the ingenious to the outrageous, demonstrating functional solutions to creative achievements. The Cuban Ingenuity exhibition is a cornerstone of Bulla Cubana 2019, a month-long celebration of arts and culture in March, promoting the exchange of ideas and inspiration between Cuba and North Central Florida.

"The Cuban Ingenuity. The Artistry of the Everyday Inventors exhibition at Cade gives the community a unique glimpse into Cuban culture, and its residents' passion and unwavering spirit of innovation. Cuban Ingenuity exemplifies one of the many pathways of invention, most specifically that of necessity. It also demonstrates that regardless of socioeconomic challenges or political constructs, imagination and invention is available for anyone to pursue if they are only curious enough to ask the questions and determined enough to find the answers.," said Stephanie Bailes, Cade Executive Director. Through Cuban videos, photographs, and other unique objects curated for this exhibition, Cuban Ingenuity. The Artistry of the Everyday Inventors highlights the ingenuity and vision behind dozens of Cuban innovations and inventions of necessity. Lacking access to a broad range of emerging technologies, nearly three generations of Cubans repaired, repurposed, redesigned and reinvented manufactured products of the mid-20th century, everything from automobiles to washing machines. These objects, born from necessity, have achieved artistic elegance and appreciation, especially when combined with the passionate stories of Cuban residents and their ability to adapt these materials during harsh economic conditions. Objects in this exhibition – presented within the context of Cuba's history and the unique circumstances that inspired their invention – will resonate with museum visitors of all ages.

Cade invites its visitors to invent themselves through transformative experiences like Cuban Ingenuity. The Artistry of the Everyday Inventors exhibition, which is accompanied by programs and events inspired by Cuban stories and objects that intersect with history, science, creativity, art, and innovation. Learn more at cademuseum.org.

About Cade:

In 2004, Dr. James Robert Cade and his family established the Cade Museum Foundation to build the Cade Museum for Creativity & Invention in Gainesville, Florida. Cade's mission is to transform communities by inspiring and equipping future inventors, entrepreneurs, and visionaries. Dr. Cade, a physician at the University of Florida, was best known as the leader of a research team that invented Gatorade in 1965. The Cade Museum is located at 811 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Learn more at CadeMuseum.org, or contact Stephanie Bailes at 202-321-0773.

