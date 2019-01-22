The Caillier Group Signs on for Full-Fleet Deployment of Lytx DriveCam to Protect Its Family of Drivers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx®, the world's leading provider of video telematics, analytics and safety solutions for commercial and public sector fleets, today announced the Caillier Group will roll out the Lytx Driver Safety Program and DriveCam® Event Recorders to its entire fleet of more than 500 ready mix concrete and aggregate trucking vehicles throughout California.

Caillier Group, comprised of Associated Ready Mix Concrete (Associated RMC), CEMAK Trucking and A & A Concrete Supply, is a family-run business, established in 1949 by Andre Caillier. The company has grown significantly while maintaining its philosophy of treating every driver like family. This commitment drove the company's decision to adopt the Lytx safety program to help ensure that every family member gets home safely at the end of each day.

"The Caillier Group has always put safety first, but, as you can imagine, having a fleet of more than 500 vehicles on the road has presented entirely different challenges and a greater responsibility to the communities we serve," explained Richard Aceves, Caillier Group director of safety, health and risk management. "Having seen the benefits of video telematics with other fleets I've worked with, I saw Lytx as a resource to improve the safety culture that already existed within our business."

Caillier Group piloted the Lytx program in a head-to-head competitive trial, and halfway through decided to sign on with Lytx, following these observed improvements:

49 percent decrease in collision frequency

45 percent decrease in severity of collisions

Five driver exonerations and several fraudulent claims defended or denied because of video evidence

The Lytx program designed specifically for Caillier Group combines video capture of road incidents, such as sudden swerving or hard braking, data analysis of those incidents, and personalized coaching insights to improve driving behavior.

Feedback from Every Driver

The Caillier Group felt strongly that every driver, client manager and coach be on board with the deployment. In keeping with its family-focused philosophy, management created an internal scoring system so every driver and coach involved in the pilot could weigh in on different factors such as accessibility and ease of use. Ultimately, the project pilot team chose Lytx.

The ability of Lytx to accommodate the particular business model and scheduling demands of the concrete industry stood out to drivers and managers alike, with Lytx client managers running driver orientations with managers and drivers at varied times of the day and night.

Aceves explained, "Face-to-face trainings were essential to our team in exploring the value and benefits the program could provide. The Lytx team went the extra mile to prove its commitment to our unique needs. Those meetings showed the respect Lytx has for our drivers and signaled the respect and care we could expect once we deployed the program."

The recently introduced Lytx Spanish-language user interface and capabilities were important factors to client success as well. With a number of Spanish-speaking managers and coaches, the Caillier Group saw the value in a system that would be accessible to all of its drivers and, with operations in Mexico, easy to expand in the future.

Transitioning to Video Telematics

It didn't take long for drivers to understand the value Lytx added to their cabs. Within the first several weeks of the deployment, an Associated RMC driver performed a defensive maneuver to dodge a swerving biker in his lane, avoiding a potential fatality. The DriveCam Event Recorder captured the event and the footage was used to reward the driver for his defensive driving behavior. Soon after, another driver at CEMAK was exonerated for an incident in which he was falsely accused, with Lytx video footage clearly showing the other vehicle swerved into his lane. This footage proved the CEMAK's driver's innocence, saving the company from any potential backlash or litigation fees.

"Sharing these anecdotes with the rest of the fleet helped drivers see the system as an opportunity to add value to their teams, protecting drivers and those with whom they interact," Aceves said. "It reminded our drivers that Lytx provides a system that will help them grow by improving their driving skills and reducing unsafe behaviors through positive coaching for the betterment of the employee, the company, and the community at large."

He continued, "From the outset, we wanted our drivers to understand the Lytx deployment as a way to protect our family and to strengthen our commitment to getting every one of our drivers home safely each night. And our drivers saw that, quickly. In fact, when we removed the DriveCam Event Recorders from a few vehicles after the pilot, we had drivers approach us and ask us to replace them as quickly as possible!"

About The Caillier Group of Companies

The Caillier Group of companies was created in 1949 in Gardena, Calif. with nothing more than a single ready mix truck and a trailer. Over the years, the company has grown steadily throughout southern and northern California. This expansion has led to the addition of several subsidiary companies, including southern California-based Associated Ready Mix, CEMAK Trucking, and northern California-based A & A Concrete Supply. The company is owned by Kurt (president and CEO) and Randy Caillier (vice president). Today, with dozens of plants and hundreds of trucks, the Caillier Group has become the largest family-owned supplier of ready mix concrete in California.

About Lytx

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. The Lytx Video Services℠ enhancement delivers a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® Compliance Services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless solutions for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

