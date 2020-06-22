The California Lawyers Association Cannabis Interest Group Of The Intellectual Property Law Section Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Interest Group ("IG") of the Intellectual Property Law Section of the California Lawyers Association is pleased to announce the celebration of its one year anniversary! Founded in July 2019, the Cannabis IG is the newest of 12 IP Section Interest Groups. Recognizing the rapidly expanding legal cannabis space not only in California but throughout the United States and the world, together with the importance of intellectual property law (and intellectual property lawyers) to help grow and sustain this expanding economic sector, the IP Section approved the formation of the Cannabis IG at its 2019 long-range planning meeting. The purposes of the Cannabis IG include providing a forum for the exchange of important information, ideas, and practice tips about the always-evolving nexus between IP law and the legal cannabis industry.

Since its inception, the Cannabis IG has held regular monthly telephonic meetings for members of the IG where new trends, developments, tips, and questions are discussed with other cannabis IP practitioners in real time. The Cannabis IG has also held two webinars ("Introduction to Cannabis IP Law" and "Trademarks and The Legal Cannabis Industry") and is planning additional webinars throughout the remainder of 2020 including "Cannabis, Patents, and Trade Secrets," "Cannabis IP in Latin America," "Cannabis IP in the EU," and several webinars scheduled for the Section's IP Week in November of this year.

"Helping to guide the Cannabis IG through its first year of existence has been one of the most rewarding and enjoyable experiences of my legal career, and we hope to expand the mission, scope, and breadth of the Cannabis IG in its second year," said David Branfman, of Branfman Mayfield Bustarde Reichenthal LLP, Chair of the Interest Group.

Membership in the Cannabis Interest Group is open to any member of the Intellectual Property Law Section of the California Lawyers Association. There is no charge to join.

The monthly telephonic meetings of the Cannabis Interest Group are held the first Thursday of every month at 12 noon Pacific, and beginning in July 2020, the IG will begin holding its monthly meetings via Zoom. Details can be found in Inevitable Disclosures (subscription required).

For further information, including how to join the Cannabis Interest Group, contact David Branfman at dave@bmbr.com or Elizabeth J. Rest at elizabeth@crownllp.com.

