The California School of Management and Leadership at Alliant University Awarded ACBSP Accreditation

01/10/2019 | 05:17pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The California School of Management and Leadership (CSML) at Alliant International University has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners.

Alliant International University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alliant International University)

The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) is an organization which accredits business and management-related programs focused on teaching and learning. CSML has ACBSP accreditation for the programs: PhD in Leadership, Master of Arts in Business Administration, Master of Science in Data Analytics, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Doctorate in Business Administration which is offered online.

"With a focus on hands-on practice and a global outlook, at CSML the world of quantitative analysis and technology meets you in your classroom," said CSML Dean, Dr. Rachna Kumar. "We are committed to preparing the next generation of business leaders to make an impact in their fields, and we are thrilled to have received this ACBSP-accreditation to continue our work in building the global business network of tomorrow."

ACBSP-accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within the business programs offered through Alliant International University meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP. 

Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials, and educational support to determine whether or not the business programs offers a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement. 

"Alliant International University has shown a commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process," said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer, Dr. Steve Parscale, who will present the Certificate of Accreditation at ACBSP Conference 2019 in Houston, Texas on June 23. "This accreditation is evidence that Alliant is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students." 

About Alliant International University

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology, education, business management, forensic science, and law, and operates programs in San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Fresno, Sacramento, Irvine, Japan, Hong Kong, and Mexico City. 

Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. 

Alliant's vision: An inclusive world empowered by Alliant alumni. 

More information is available at www.alliant.edu.

About ACBSP

ACBSP, www.acbsp.org, is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries.

Contact: Cielo Villasenor 
Alliant International University 
858-635-4050
cielo.villasenor@alliant.edu
www.alliant.edu

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-california-school-of-management-and-leadership-at-alliant-university-awarded-acbsp-accreditation-300776608.html

SOURCE Alliant International University


© PRNewswire 2019
