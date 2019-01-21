The Catch-22 of Globalization -- Journal Report -2

"Digital protectionism is hard to define and perhaps even harder to contest," writes Susan Ariel Aaronson, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University.

Attempts to do so foment testy cross-border squabbles over policies that many governments say are legitimately designed to guard privacy, cybersecurity or law enforcement -- even if they also happen to raise production costs, hamper data flows, and force companies to turn over to foreign governments source codes and other valuable intellectual property.

Many U.S. companies have complained about the commerce-restricting impact of new European privacy rules that took effect last year, prompting some to leave the bloc and cut off Continental customers. The response from European lawmakers in a widely cited open letter: "Data protection should not be subject to trade negotiations. It is a fundamental right, not a trade barrier."

In a 2017 survey of 400 chief information and technology officers, the consultant Accenture found that three-quarters "expect to exit a geographic market, delay their market-entry plans or abandon market-entry plans in the next three years" due to new digital trade barriers.

It doesn't help that the WTO can't offer clear guidance on what is or isn't allowed, since its rules haven't had a major update since 1995 -- long before world trade was revolutionized by Amazon.com Inc., Google, cloud computing, mobile phones and apps. In 2013, two dozen members launched talks to try to hash out consensus guidelines for digital trade, but that effort was put on hold after three years of fruitless discussions, and remain stalled.

Despite all the problems, Alan Wolff, a veteran American trade lawyer and now deputy director general of the WTO, says he is "very optimistic, " because, he says, "open borders and rules-based trade...are better for national economies...and efficiency is a gravitational force."

The motto of the city of Geneva is "post tenebras lux," which translates to "after darkness, light," Mr. Wolff told a December audience at the Peterson Institute. But he was careful to avoid forecasting just when the latest fights would pass and a new dawn of globalization would emerge. "Do we go over a cliff first?" he asked. "Perhaps."

Mr. Schlesinger is a Wall Street Journal senior correspondent in Washington. He can be reached at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com.