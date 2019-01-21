Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Catch-22 of Globalization -- Journal Report -2-

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 07:35pm EST

"Digital protectionism is hard to define and perhaps even harder to contest," writes Susan Ariel Aaronson, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University.

Attempts to do so foment testy cross-border squabbles over policies that many governments say are legitimately designed to guard privacy, cybersecurity or law enforcement -- even if they also happen to raise production costs, hamper data flows, and force companies to turn over to foreign governments source codes and other valuable intellectual property.

Many U.S. companies have complained about the commerce-restricting impact of new European privacy rules that took effect last year, prompting some to leave the bloc and cut off Continental customers. The response from European lawmakers in a widely cited open letter: "Data protection should not be subject to trade negotiations. It is a fundamental right, not a trade barrier."

In a 2017 survey of 400 chief information and technology officers, the consultant Accenture found that three-quarters "expect to exit a geographic market, delay their market-entry plans or abandon market-entry plans in the next three years" due to new digital trade barriers.

It doesn't help that the WTO can't offer clear guidance on what is or isn't allowed, since its rules haven't had a major update since 1995 -- long before world trade was revolutionized by Amazon.com Inc., Google, cloud computing, mobile phones and apps. In 2013, two dozen members launched talks to try to hash out consensus guidelines for digital trade, but that effort was put on hold after three years of fruitless discussions, and remain stalled.

Despite all the problems, Alan Wolff, a veteran American trade lawyer and now deputy director general of the WTO, says he is "very optimistic, " because, he says, "open borders and rules-based trade...are better for national economies...and efficiency is a gravitational force."

The motto of the city of Geneva is "post tenebras lux," which translates to "after darkness, light," Mr. Wolff told a December audience at the Peterson Institute. But he was careful to avoid forecasting just when the latest fights would pass and a new dawn of globalization would emerge. "Do we go over a cliff first?" he asked. "Perhaps."

Mr. Schlesinger is a Wall Street Journal senior correspondent in Washington. He can be reached at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 3 / 3
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : third-quarter profit beats estimates
RE
09:20pJAPAN METEOROLOGICAL CORPORATION : Cherry Blossoms Start Flowering Earlier Than Usual, March 22nd in Tokyo and March 25th in Kyoto, and "Sakura Navi 2019" Mobile App for Full Bloom Forecast in a Map Now on Release
BU
09:15pSpeedcast International Ltd and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands
AW
09:12pSPEEDCAST INTERNATIONAL LTD (ASX : SDA) and PuntoNet Connect Galápagos Islands
AQ
09:08pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Immersed In Volatile Market
AQ
09:04pMERIDIAN ENERGY : to expand EV charging thanks to the Government's Low Emissions Vehicles Contestable Fund
PU
09:02pMURATA MANUFACTURING : Conducts Field Trial Utilizing Soil Monitoring System to Visualize the Condition of Agricultural Land
AQ
09:02pEXPEDIA : Business Travel Startup Travelstop Strengthens Its Presence in Asia, Launches in Seven Markets
AQ
09:01pToshiba Expands Ethernet Bridge IC Lineup for Automotive and Industrial Applications
BU
09:01pLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Delivers Record Q3 Sales, Raises Full-Year Profit Outlook
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OOREDOO : OOREDOO : launches social media contest to engage customers
2NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH : Opens Office in Malaysia
3L'ORÉAL : L'OREAL : 2019 shareholder meetings dates now available!
4OIL SEARCH LIMITED : OIL SEARCH : Fourth Quarter Report for the period ended 31 December 2018
5TARGA RESOURCES CORP : Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Acces..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.