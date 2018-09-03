Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Cavagna Group has launched its new ultrasonic smart meter: Prodigi4.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 07:47pm CEST

Brescia (Italy), September 3th 2018 - The Cavagna Group proudly introduces its Prodigi4 Ultrasonic Smart Meter (G2.5-G4), which can be used for natural gas and propane. This smart meter belongs to the new generation of smart devices developed and produced by the Cavagna Group using an innovative, high-performance ultrasonic sensor. Having no mechanical parts, the ultrasonic meter will not suffer from performance degradation; furthermore, it has been recognized for its accuracy and high reliability. The Prodigi4 meter can send information using RF, GSM and ISM technology. In this way, it allows gas companies to manage their networks more efficiently, while at the same time letting them be more transparent with their customers. The result is a better-informed, more reliable consumption model. The meter's notable main features include an ultrasonic flow sensor, stainless steel body, and step-motor valve for remote control and gas shut-off. It allows for smart billing or smart prepayment, and it has a simple user interface. In addition, the communication battery can be replaced through the front cover. An earthquake sensor can also be included as an optional feature.

The Prodigi4 smart meter for the measurement of natural gas was previewed last June at the WGC in Washington. The propane version will be introduced in October during the WLPG Forum in Houston, Texas.

To mark the product launch of Prodigi4, Davide Cavagna, CEO of the Cavagna Group, had this to say: 'The natural gas and propane markets continue to grow, leading to more and more demand for relevant technological solutions. We at the Cavagna Group have made this one of our primary areas of focus, including as regards metering technology. As proof of our strategic vision, we have launched a brand-new product called Prodigi4. We developed Prodigi4 with the knowledge that utility companies increasingly depend on accurate data in order to provide a more reliable service. One kind of smart meter that really stands out is the ultrasonic smart meter, precisely because it is so accurate over the long term. Indeed, it has no mechanical parts at all, meaning it is not subject to wear and tear. Prodigi4 is a truly innovative product that will satisfy the demands of a constantly expanding market.'

Miriam Cavagna - Cavagna Group Head of Marketing and Communication

miriamcavagna@cavagnagroup.com - +390309663111

Cavagna Group:For 70 years, the Cavagna Group has been a global leader providing advanced, integrated solutions for the control, regulation and storage of compressed gas (gas for energy, alternative fuel gases, medical gases, industrial gases, cryogenic gases and specialty gases). It was founded in 1949 in northern Italy, near Brescia, an area long renowned for its metalworking industry. Today, the Cavagna Group is made up of eleven vertically integrated production companies in Italy and seven other companies spread out across five continents. With a distribution network consisting of an additional fifteen fully-owned companies, the Group now sells its products in more than 145 countries worldwide.

Disclaimer

Cavagna Group S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 17:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:13pArgentina to Impose Temporary Tax on Exports -- Update
DJ
07:54pItaly posts August state sector surplus after deficit in August 2017
RE
07:47pTHE CAVAGNA GROUP HAS LAUNCHED ITS NEW ULTRASONIC SMART METER : Prodigi4.
PU
07:45pEU Says It Is Open to More U.S. Beef Imports
DJ
07:24pIn Battle for Congress, Rising Economy Doesn't -2-
DJ
07:24pIn Battle for Congress, Rising Economy Doesn't Lift All Districts
DJ
07:22pAVRIL : Olivier DELAMEA, 49 years old, has been General Manager of AVRIL’S Oils & Condiments Business Line since 1st January 2017. As from 1st September 2018, his responsibilities will also extend to the Group’s Oilseeds Processing Business Line.
PU
07:17pDigital revolution has only small impact on inflation - ECB's Weidmann
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.