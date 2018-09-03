The Cavagna Group has launched its new ultrasonic smart meter: Prodigi4.

Brescia (Italy), September 3th 2018 - The Cavagna Group proudly introduces its Prodigi4 Ultrasonic Smart Meter (G2.5-G4), which can be used for natural gas and propane. This smart meter belongs to the new generation of smart devices developed and produced by the Cavagna Group using an innovative, high-performance ultrasonic sensor. Having no mechanical parts, the ultrasonic meter will not suffer from performance degradation; furthermore, it has been recognized for its accuracy and high reliability. The Prodigi4 meter can send information using RF, GSM and ISM technology. In this way, it allows gas companies to manage their networks more efficiently, while at the same time letting them be more transparent with their customers. The result is a better-informed, more reliable consumption model. The meter's notable main features include an ultrasonic flow sensor, stainless steel body, and step-motor valve for remote control and gas shut-off. It allows for smart billing or smart prepayment, and it has a simple user interface. In addition, the communication battery can be replaced through the front cover. An earthquake sensor can also be included as an optional feature.

The Prodigi4 smart meter for the measurement of natural gas was previewed last June at the WGC in Washington. The propane version will be introduced in October during the WLPG Forum in Houston, Texas.

To mark the product launch of Prodigi4, Davide Cavagna, CEO of the Cavagna Group, had this to say: 'The natural gas and propane markets continue to grow, leading to more and more demand for relevant technological solutions. We at the Cavagna Group have made this one of our primary areas of focus, including as regards metering technology. As proof of our strategic vision, we have launched a brand-new product called Prodigi4. We developed Prodigi4 with the knowledge that utility companies increasingly depend on accurate data in order to provide a more reliable service. One kind of smart meter that really stands out is the ultrasonic smart meter, precisely because it is so accurate over the long term. Indeed, it has no mechanical parts at all, meaning it is not subject to wear and tear. Prodigi4 is a truly innovative product that will satisfy the demands of a constantly expanding market.'

Cavagna Group:For 70 years, the Cavagna Group has been a global leader providing advanced, integrated solutions for the control, regulation and storage of compressed gas (gas for energy, alternative fuel gases, medical gases, industrial gases, cryogenic gases and specialty gases). It was founded in 1949 in northern Italy, near Brescia, an area long renowned for its metalworking industry. Today, the Cavagna Group is made up of eleven vertically integrated production companies in Italy and seven other companies spread out across five continents. With a distribution network consisting of an additional fifteen fully-owned companies, the Group now sells its products in more than 145 countries worldwide.