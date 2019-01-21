Log in
The Center for Biosimilars :® Talks with Michael Kolodziej, M.D., About How Payers Are Preparing for Biosimilars

01/21/2019 | 02:09pm EST

The interview was shared through the weekly e-newsletter of The Center for Biosimilars®

The Center for Biosimilars®, an online resource for emerging therapies that focuses on improving patient outcomes, interviewed Michael Kolodziej, M.D., vice president and chief innovation officer at ADVI Health Inc., about what payers will consider when developing strategies around biosimilars.

“I predict that the commercial payers in particular—and that includes Medicare Advantage—will institute a policy similar to that around the use of generics. That is, they will require the use of the biosimilar first unless there’s a reason you can’t use a biosimilar,” said Dr. Kolodziej in the video above where he discussed the role manufacturers play in determining prices in the inflammatory disease space and how it may be mimicked in the oncology space.

Additionally, Isha Bangia, Pharm.D., M.B.A., added her take on this topic, saying, “One may question whether payers have had enough involvement in substantiating the value of biosimilars to the overall system. Is this stakeholder the gatekeeper for biosimilars to succeed in a health system notorious for its high costs? Simply put, yes.” You can read Dr. Bangia’s full article here.

To stay up-to-date on this topic and all topics related to biosimilars, and to hear from other key opinion leaders in the space, sign up for the weekly e-newsletter here.

About the Center for Biosimilars®

The Center for Biosimilars® is a digital resource that serves as a platform for health economic experts, managed care professionals, key clinical specialists and other authoritative industry voices to share information on emerging technologies, with a focus on improving critical thinking in the field to affect patient outcomes. The Center for Biosimilars®, which was cited in a U.S. Senate testimony on drug prices and out-of-pocket costs for rheumatoid arthritis drugs, discusses the current landscape for advanced health care management.


© Business Wire 2019
