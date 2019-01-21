The Center for Biosimilars :® Talks with Michael Kolodziej, M.D., About How Payers Are Preparing for Biosimilars

The Center for Biosimilars®, an online resource for emerging
therapies that focuses on improving patient outcomes, interviewed
Michael Kolodziej, M.D., vice president and chief innovation officer
at ADVI Health Inc., about what payers will consider when developing
strategies around biosimilars.
“I predict that the commercial payers in particular—and that includes
Medicare Advantage—will institute a policy similar to that around the
use of generics. That is, they will require the use of the biosimilar
first unless there’s a reason you can’t use a biosimilar,” said Dr.
Kolodziej in the video above where he discussed the role manufacturers
play in determining prices in the inflammatory disease space and how it
may be mimicked in the oncology space.
Additionally, Isha Bangia, Pharm.D., M.B.A., added her take on this
topic, saying, “One may question whether payers have had enough
involvement in substantiating the value of biosimilars to the overall
system. Is this stakeholder the gatekeeper for biosimilars to succeed in
a health system notorious for its high costs? Simply put, yes.” You can
read Dr. Bangia’s full article here.
