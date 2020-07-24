Log in
The Central Bank approved 3,985 new loans amounting to Rs.11,829 million under the Saubagya COVID-19 renaissance facility during the period 13-23 July 2020

07/24/2020 | 07:36am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Issued By Date

Press Release

Regional Development Department

24-07-2020

The Central Bank approved 3,985 new loans amounting to Rs.11,829 million under the

Saubagya COVID-19 renaissance facility during the period 13-23 July 2020

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) approved 3,985 new loan applications, amounting to Rs. 11,829 million, submitted by licensed banks under the Saubagya COVID-19 renaissance facility Phase II & III during the period 13-23 July 2020.

With the new approvals mentioned above, the cumulative number of loan applications so far approved by the CBSL under the Saubagya COVID-19 renaissance facility increased to 26,291 as of 23rd July 2020. Similarly, the total value of loans approved by the CBSL increased to Rs. 72,079 million as of 23rd July 2020. The licensed banks had already disbursed Rs. 45,777 million among 18,007 borrowers island-wide as of 23rd July 2020 as shown in Table - 1 below.

The CBSL, in consultation with the Government of Sri Lanka, has introduced this facility in three Phases to provide a total of Rs. 150 billion as working capital loans at 4% per annum interest rate with

  1. repayment period of 24-months, including a grace period of 6-months, to businesses, including self- employment and individuals, adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under Phase 1 of the loan scheme, the CBSL provides refinancing facility to the participating financial institutions (PFIs). Under Phase - II of the loan scheme, the CBSL provides loans to PFIs at 1 % interest rate against collaterals approved by the Monetary Board. Under Phase III of the loan scheme, PFIs are expected to use their own funds to grant loans to the businesses and / or individuals and the CBSL provides credit guarantee ranging 50%-80% on loans so granted and a 5% per annum interest subsidy for PFIs to cover their credit risk and cost of funds.

COVID 19 affected businesses and individuals can submit their loan applications under the above Loan Scheme to respective banks before 31st August 2020.

Table - 1

"Saubagya COVID-19 Renaissance Facility" Loan Scheme

Progress as at 23.07.2020

Total applications

Total loans disbursed

registered by the

by licensed banks

PFI

CBSL

Number

Value

Number

Value

(Rs. Mn.)

(Rs. Mn.)

Commercial Bank of Ceylon

3,958

17,186

3,557

14,760

Bank of Ceylon

4,065

10,331

3,090

7,179

Hatton National Bank

2,463

9,819

909

3,801

People's Bank

5,367

8,252

3,980

5,070

Sampath Bank

1,771

6,037

1,437

4,819

Seylan Bank

1,363

5,852

534

2,108

National Development Bank

955

5,328

529

1,963

Pradeshiya Sanwardhana Bank

4,209

2,283

2,500

1,132

DFCC Bank

654

1,585

529

1,148

Nations Trust Bank

184

1,413

154

1,127

Sanasa Development Bank

802

826

477

468

Pan Asia Banking Corporation

216

625

108

221

Amana Bank

69

615

65

564

Union Bank of Colombo

72

582

38

298

The Hongkong & Shanghai Banking Corporation

17

363

16

353

Deutsche Bank

6

140

6

140

Indian Bank

14

137

13

136

MCB Bank

9

116

4

79

Cargills Bank

10

94

7

72

State Mortgage & Investment Bank

24

92

21

89

Citi Bank

4

88

4

88

State Bank of India

5

79

-

-

Standard Chartered Bank

4

64

3

39

Public Bank Berhad

13

56

13

55

Sri Lanka Savings Bank

5

34

4

28

HDFC

29

30

7

13

Indian Overseas Bank

2

27

2

27

Habib Bank

1

25

-

-

Total

26,291

72,079

18,007

45,777

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 11:35:13 UTC
