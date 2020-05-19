|
The Central Bank of Armenia has been implementing measures steered to maintain price and financial stability
PRESS RELEASE 11.05.2020
The Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia, monitoring the situation due to the spread of COVID 19, assessing its possible impact on the Armenian economy, financial system, as well as the users of financial services, has been implementing a bunch of measures steered to maintain price stability and to ensure that the domestic financial system is stable and operates smoothly.
The brief description of the main measures taken up the Central Bank in March-May
2020 is as follows:
The Central Bank Board has reduced the refinancing rate in two rounds, cutting from 5.5% to 5.0%. In view of the current and predicted developments in external and domestic sectors, weakening demand and currently low inflation environment, the Central Bank Board found it appropriate to add to the monetary stimulus by cutting the refinancing rate.
To smooth out the volatility in the financial market, reduce risks and uncertainties and make sure the monetary policy transmission mechanism is steadfast and reliable, the main repo instrument of the monetary policy was used to provide the market with dram liquidity in line with the growing demand. As a result of this operation, the short-term interbank interest rate floated within the target policy rate and the yield curve of government securities stabilized.
The Central Bank Board has decided to lower the core capital adequacy ratio from 10% to 9%. According to the adopted long-term policy, the Central Bank always ensures compliance of the principles of banking system regulation (including requirements to capital structure) with the Basel Committee standards. To mitigate negative consequences the uncertainty, caused by the spread of COVID-19, leaves on economic activity and its outlook, a decision was made to increase the share of additional capital in total capital, enabling banks to make further lending to the economy through subordinate debt and other capital instruments. The decision is part of the Central Bank's long-term policy of financial stability and provides a sufficient level of instruments for banks to absorb possible risks and losses.
The Central Bank has signaled banks to use capital buffers to ensure the continuity of banking operations. Adhering to best international experience, the Central Bank has introduced various tools in the field of regulation of the banking system of Armenia for dealing with stress situations and absorb losses during the economic downturn. The availability of the tools introduced in the banking system makes it possible for funds to be used in lending to economic agents in the time of temporary economic decline, as well as to withstand the damage resulting from a stress situation. One such tool is capital buffers, which are set in addition to capital adequacy standards and are intended to restrain risks inherent in the stressful period (including systemic ones).
The Central Bank has rescheduled the introducing of two new liquidity standards set by Basel 3 - the liquidity coverage ratio, (LCR) and the net sustainable financing ratio, (NSFR) to ensure that banks finance the real sector of the economy uninterruptedly. The new liquidity standards will take effect since January 1, 2021. At the same time, it should be noted that the total and current liquidity standards that regulate liquidity risk of banks continue running as usual.
The deadlines for submitting reports by financial organizations, including reports to the Central Bank, long-term development programs and recovery plans have been extended by the Central Bank. In view of the scarcity of human resources in financial institutions because of the situation, on the one hand, and the need to ensure business continuity of financial institutions, on the other, this step of the Central Bank has allowed financial institutions to focus their operational capacity more on customer service and the economy. The deadlines were extended as per reporting frequency, in some cases setting up to 2 months of timeframes. The deadline for annual reports is May 31st.
The Central Bank has issued statements, urging customers to use online financial services, payment and settlement apps and online banking services, which is also aimed at increasing the operational capacity of financial organizations.
During this period of time, the Central Bank's hotline service ran in emergency mode. The specialists of the Central Bank answered the the citizens' questions, directed and provided them with required information, reviewed their complaints.
The Central Bank holds meetings and discussions with financial organizations on a daily basis, focusing on both the pace of measures the Armenian Government takes through various economic and social programs carried out by banks, and the process of providing efficient and coordinated solutions to any other issues which financial organizations raise. During the communication, the Central Bank has repeatedly stated its readiness to provide the banks with the required amount of liquidity.
Due to the difficulties with fulfilling loan obligations as set out in their contracts, the terms of contractual obligations of the business and individual borrowers, especially those suffered most from COVID-19, have been revised. Because deteriorating creditworthiness of a number of borrowers has been attributable to systemic risk arising from the COVID-19pandemic, the Central Bank and lender organizations have developed mechanisms using of which allowed taking an individualized approach to the borrowers while precluding credit history from deterioration due to non-fulfillmentof the payments under loan contract.
Following the situation, aiming to support borrowers found in financial difficulties, credit organizations, such as the "National Mortgage Company", "Home for Youth", as well as the "German-Armenian Fund" have made it possible for partner banks to defer repayment of principals on loans to the customers for up to 6 months.
Considering the approaches adopted by the Service for Compulsory Enforcement of Judicial Acts and for effective implementation of social programs by the state, the Central Bank proposed the banks to follow the following principles:
not to confiscate accounts of the borrowers through which assistance and other social benefits were provided to individuals as part of measures approved by the Government of Armenia.
take measures to make sure no commissions are charged from amounts of social benefits.
The Central Bank continues to study the measures taken by international organizations and other countries' central banks and policymakers and to watch global financial and economic developments, so that it could use its toolkit to ensure uninterrupted functioning of financial institutions, infrastructures and markets and to protect consumer interests under the new risks associated with these developments.
