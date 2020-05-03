The Central Bank of Barbados' Operating Hours

Author(s): Central Bank Of Barbados

The Central Bank of Barbados is advising the public that its operating hours remain 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday until further notice.

The Bank also continues to recommend that, wherever possible, people continue to submit correspondence, including application forms and other documents electronically.

The Central Bank encourages all Barbadians to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to rely on credible sources of information as we all work to slow the spread of COVID-19.