The Central Bank of Cyprus is now live on MAPS

06/03/2020 | 07:41am EDT

Since 10 February 2020, MAPS (Market Activities Processing System for Central Banks) has been up and running at the Central Bank of Cyprus.

MAPS is the Treasury Management System for Central Banks provided by Banque de France and Banco de España. It offers a software solution built with Calypso, a global leader in Treasury Management Systems, spanning front and back-office, risk management, accounting and financial reporting functions. It also comprises a technical platform and a comprehensive set of hosting and running services.

Banque de France and Banco de España have been operating MAPS for their own needs since November 2016. With Central Bank of Cyprus teams, they jointly carried out the full implementation of MAPS at the Central Bank of Cyprus according to a 9 months project plan.

Today MAPS is shared by the three central banks and has thus strengthened its benchmark position as a common software solution and a shared platform for the conduct of market activities by multiple central banks within the Eurosystem.

For more information on MAPS, click here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Cyprus published this content on 03 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 11:40:07 UTC
