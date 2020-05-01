Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Extends the Deadlines to Facilitate Covid-19 Affected Businesses and Individuals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 10:09am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel: 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Bank Supervision Department

1 May 2020

Date

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Extends the Deadlines to Facilitate Covid-19 Affected Businesses and Individuals.

Considering the difficulties faced by some customers of financial institutions affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain certain relief measures, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has extended the deadline (30.04.2020) for submitting requests for debt moratoriums and 4% per annum refinancing facility for two months working capital, until 15 May 2020. Further, where the validity period of cheques valued less than Rs.500,000 has expired, the banks are required to consider them as valid until 15 May 2020. These extensions were effected through the Circular No. 06 of 2020 dated 28.04.2020.

The eligible businesses and individuals are requested to contact their respective banks with necessary information/documents on a timely basis if they wish to avail themselves of the relief measures. These measures require the banks to extend the existing tenure of loans eligible for moratorium by the respective moratorium period. Thus, we urge the borrowers to repay the instalments subject to the moratorium during such extended period without any additional cost, so that by receiving such funds banks will also be able to strengthen their liquidity positions. .

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 14:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:33aUK watchdog goes to court to clarify coronavirus business insurance
RE
10:32aTSX falls on dismal manufacturing PMI, Trump's China tariff threat
RE
10:30aSUBSCRIBERS : Q&A with WSJ Economics Writers Hilsenrath, Timiraos and Ip
DJ
10:29aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Shri Piyush Goyal calls upon the Indian Missions abroad to play an important role in making India a preferred destination;
PU
10:29aCOVID-19 May Push Congress to Tighten Online Privacy — Or Stoke Old Feuds
PU
10:24aFord Chairman's daughter joins board of directors at EV startup Rivian
RE
10:24aU.S. Manufacturing PMI Dropped in April as Economy Seized Amid Pandemic
DJ
10:23aBleach boom lifts Clorox outlook after best sales growth in a decade
RE
10:14aBank of England brings forward release time of May 7 rate decision
RE
10:11aU.S. Republicans push for coronavirus lawsuit immunity for business
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group