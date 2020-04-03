Log in
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces Policy Interest Rates

04/03/2020 | 09:29am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Issued By Date

Press Release

Economic Research Department

03 April 2020

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Reduces Policy Interest Rates

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, on 03 April 2020, decided to reduce the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 25 basis points to 6.00 per cent and 7.00 per cent, respectively, effective from the close of business on 03 April 2020. This decision will complement the measures taken thus far to ease market conditions, and enable the domestic financial market to provide further relief to businesses and individuals affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions placed to contain its spread within the country.

Note: There will be no monetary policy accouncement on 09 April 2020 as scheduled. However, the Monetary Board may review the monetary policy stance of the Central Bank and make necessary changes as and when required in consideration of economic and market developments.

1

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 13:28:03 UTC
