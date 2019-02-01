Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) Launches ‘Heroes of Sport' Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 02:09pm EST

San Diego, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) today launched its ‘Heroes of Sport’ campaign, a special continuation of the organization’s 25th anniversary celebration.

0_medium__DSC7490.JPG
Kobe Bryant, Megan Blunk, Scout Bassett, Luzi Castillo


2_medium_CAF-Logo-300x250.jpg



Featured in the campaign are high-profile athletes including NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, NFL quarterback Drew Brees, professional golfer Michelle Wie and nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix. In emotional video content that highlights a common athletic spirit, these professionals are paired with wheelchair basketball Paralympic gold medalist Megan Blunk, high school quarterback Alex Ruiz, World Blind Golf Champion Jeremy Poincenot and Paralympic track athlete and CAF spokesperson Scout Bassett.

“Their commitment to excellence is extremely inspirational,” said Bryant, who recently spent an afternoon with CAF grant recipient and gold medalist Megan Blunk, Paralympian Scout Bassett and CAF youth grant recipient Luzi Castillo. “The emotional challenges for all athletes remain the same and we have to do a better job at making sure we provide the proper equipment so that they can go and live those challenges. It’s our responsibility to give them the proper tools so that they can go on and be exceptional.”

‘Heroes of Sport’ is a multi-platform campaign with a broadcast PSA and social media focus. The message highlights the belief that all athletes are more alike than they are different- all striving to practice, play, compete and celebrate. Yet, for individuals with physical challenges expensive adaptive equipment can be a barrier to participation. The campaign will be featured nationwide and encourages people to join the professional athletes in helping CAF provide more access to sports.

“I love that this campaign shines a light on the similarities that all athletes share, regardless of ability - our competitive spirit, our passion for our sport, our teamwork, our commitment to practice,” said Wie, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open Golf Champion. “I support the work of the Challenged Athletes Foundation to empower athletes of all abilities through sport.”

CAF programs include grants for adaptive sports equipment, adaptive sport camps + clinics, Operation Rebound (providing support for injured military, veterans and first responders) and mentorship.  Through the community we build, CAF empowers the newly injured and those with physical challenges by fostering inclusion and connection to others who can positively impact their lives. In 2018, 95 different sports were supported including wheelchair rugby, blind surfing, equestrian, sled hockey, adaptive CrossFit and many, many more that empower an active lifestyle.

“Our new ‘Heroes of Sport’ campaign brings to life the common thread that unites athletes no matter the sport, while showcasing the incredible impact CAF is making in our community each day,” said Virginia Tinley, Chief Executive Director of CAF. “The campaign captures the vast range of emotions and goals that athletes share no matter age or ability. Yet for people with physical challenges, expensive and specialized adaptive sports equipment is essential to realizing athletic dreams.”

On YouTube:

  1. Compilation Video with all athletes https://youtu.be/gZzD-WhPHa4
  2. Football- Drew Brees & Alex Ruiz https://youtu.be/9vZFYb9b_O0
  3. Track-Allyson Felix & Scout Bassett https://youtu.be/O6KXOhOFKGQ
  4. Basketball- Kobe Bryant & Megan Blunk https://youtu.be/2Wdb_euMaws
  5. Golf- Michelle Wie & Jeremy Poincenot https://youtu.be/aaD54L3ymJs


About the Challenged Athletes Foundation
The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life.  Since 1994, more than $100 million has been raised and over 23,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and dozens of countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org or call 858-866-0959.

Attachment 

Laura Stein
CAF
3109802855
laura@challengedathletes.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:27pTHE LATEST : Evers wants consistent messages from Foxconn
AQ
02:25pRIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING : NY Fed to assist Bangladesh in cyber-heist law suit
RE
02:24pOPINION : Machines a growing threat to jobs
AQ
02:22pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : says it will build plant in Wisconsin after talk with Trump
RE
02:22pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : How Shekarau, Others Shared N950m Bribe From Diezani – EFCC
AQ
02:21pTrade Deficit Seen Narrowing in November -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:19pOPINION : Machines a growing threat to jobs
AQ
02:19pAmgen, Eli Lilly Migraine Drugs to Be Covered by UnitedHealth Unit -Reuters
DJ
02:19pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : to Present at the Cowen Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
BU
02:18p‘Good Morning America' Swims with Whales in Dominican Republic
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Weak quarter mars Deutsche Bank's return to the black
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : 4Q Copper Production Rose
4LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES : LYONDELLBASELL: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5Oil prices up on strong U.S. jobs data, Venezuela sanctions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.