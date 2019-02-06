The Chartis Center for Rural Health : Announces the 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals

Today at the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Policy
Institute conference, The
Chartis Center for Rural Health unveiled the 2019 Top 100 Critical
Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals. Regarded as
one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance
excellence, the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural &
Community Hospitals are based upon the results of the Hospital Strength
INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.
Leveraging 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars, the INDEX
provides a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider
performance. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX framework is used
nationally by state offices of rural health, health systems and rural
hospitals to measure and monitor rural hospital performance, and is the
foundation for several national rural recognition programs and
legislative initiatives.
Among the hospitals recognized this year are 19 first-time Critical
Access Hospitals and 24 first-time Rural & Community Hospitals. States
with the highest number of critical access top performers are Iowa (15),
Nebraska (9) and North Dakota (9), and those with the most rural &
community top performers are Indiana (9), Wisconsin (8) and Minnesota
(7). Additionally, Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan, ME)
is the only hospital to be recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access
Hospital for all nine years.
“In an era of downward pressure on rural hospital revenues, our yearly
Top 100 lists are established across the industry as a bellwether for
provider performance,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The
Chartis Center for Rural Health. “From one year to the next, the Top 100
lists are never static, which we see as a strong indicator of how
proactive hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance
improvement in key areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety,
market share and finance. We’re delighted to recognize this year’s Top
100 rural providers and showcase their efforts to deliver quality care
efficiently and cost-effectively.”
Resources
Recognized Hospitals: A complete list of this year’s Top 100
award winners can be found at http://www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals/.
Hospital Strength INDEX: To learn more about the Hospital
Strength INDEX, please visit http://www.ivantageindex.com/ccrh/.
About The Chartis Group
The Chartis Group® (Chartis)
provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare
industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning,
performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health
analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated
delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service
organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in
Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For
more information, visit www.chartis.com.
About iVantage Health Analytics
Based in Newton,
Massachusetts, iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading
provider of performance management, cost reduction, benchmarking,
and strategic market planning solutions for hospitals and healthcare
systems. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country
rely on the company’s software and services to help them to stay ahead
of the curve and achieve or maintain their status as high-performing
organizations. iVantage Health Analytics was acquired by The Chartis
Group in 2015, strengthening iVantage’s position in the market through
significant investment and thought leadership. Visit www.iVantageHealth.com.
