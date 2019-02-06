The Chartis Center for Rural Health : Announces the 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals

Today at the National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Policy Institute conference, The Chartis Center for Rural Health unveiled the 2019 Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals. Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals and Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals are based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.

Leveraging 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars, the INDEX provides a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX framework is used nationally by state offices of rural health, health systems and rural hospitals to measure and monitor rural hospital performance, and is the foundation for several national rural recognition programs and legislative initiatives.

Among the hospitals recognized this year are 19 first-time Critical Access Hospitals and 24 first-time Rural & Community Hospitals. States with the highest number of critical access top performers are Iowa (15), Nebraska (9) and North Dakota (9), and those with the most rural & community top performers are Indiana (9), Wisconsin (8) and Minnesota (7). Additionally, Redington-Fairview General Hospital (Skowhegan, ME) is the only hospital to be recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital for all nine years.

“In an era of downward pressure on rural hospital revenues, our yearly Top 100 lists are established across the industry as a bellwether for provider performance,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “From one year to the next, the Top 100 lists are never static, which we see as a strong indicator of how proactive hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in key areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance. We’re delighted to recognize this year’s Top 100 rural providers and showcase their efforts to deliver quality care efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Resources

Recognized Hospitals: A complete list of this year’s Top 100 award winners can be found at http://www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals/.

Hospital Strength INDEX: To learn more about the Hospital Strength INDEX, please visit http://www.ivantageindex.com/ccrh/.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

About iVantage Health Analytics

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of performance management, cost reduction, benchmarking, and strategic market planning solutions for hospitals and healthcare systems. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to help them to stay ahead of the curve and achieve or maintain their status as high-performing organizations. iVantage Health Analytics was acquired by The Chartis Group in 2015, strengthening iVantage’s position in the market through significant investment and thought leadership. Visit www.iVantageHealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005634/en/