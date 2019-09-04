Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Chicago School's Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program at Xavier University Louisiana Earns Accreditation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Chicago, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) and Xavier University Louisiana (XULA) are pleased to announce that The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Xavier University Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program (TCSPP@XULA) earned national Accreditation on Contingency from the American Psychological Association.


The APA Commission on Accreditation sets the standards for accreditation and recognizes the quality of the training provided by the TCSPP@XULA program and deems it in substantial compliance with the Standards of Accreditation. The expiration date of contingent status is July 21, 2024.


“As a very young program, I’m incredibly pleased at this outcome, especially given its implications for our first graduates in 2020,” said Program Chair Kelli Johnson, Ph.D. “The Accreditation on Contingency status confirms the quality of the education and training we provide to our students and our dedication to making a meaningful contribution to the mental health community in Louisiana.”


“It is a particular thrill to congratulate XULA, Dr. Johnson and the dedicated faculty and staff on this achievement,” said TCSPP President Michele Nealon, Psy.D. “When Xavier and The Chicago School partnered to bring the first Clinical Psy.D. Program to New Orleans, our goal was to help meet the mental and behavioral health needs of the region. Indeed, students are already making a positive impact in the New Orleans community through their volunteer, practicum and internship training. Earning this accreditation is no small feat, and the recognition is further proof that our institutions made the right decision.”


About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private university devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences. The institution serves approximately 5,000 students across locations in Chicago; Southern California (Los Angeles, Irvine and San Diego); Washington, D.C.; New Orleans; and Dallas, as well as through online programs. The Chicago School is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), and its Clinical Psychology Doctoral Programs in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles are accredited by the American Psychological Association. With more than 25 graduate degree programs, thousands of hours of real-world training, and a wealth of international opportunities, TCSPP is a leader in professional psychology and behavioral health education. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

The Chicago School is a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact.

Lisa Riley
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
(312) 410-8963
lriley@thechicagoschool.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:50pONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The RealReal, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
08:47pBARRAMUNDI : BRM undiluted NAV as at 4/09/19 - $0.7297
PU
08:47pLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Ticketmaster and University of Missouri Will Roll Out Digital Ticketing to All Athletic Venues As Part Of Expanded Official Partnership
PU
08:47pGOLDMAN SACHS : Partnership Is Shrinking--Update
DJ
08:38pAPPIAN : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
AQ
08:38pAppian Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
GL
08:32pNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : Commits To $1 Million For Hurricane Relief For The Bahamas
PR
08:30pAirBoss Announces CFIUS Approval and Extension of Contribution Agreement Outside Date
GL
08:27pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) and Encourages Helius Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
08:22pMOBILE OPERATORS AND 5G : Evolving into Digital Service Providers
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Artificial Intelligence
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Fight for the Future on Nintendo Switch™—Overwatch® Le..
3WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
4WAI HUNG : Interim Report 2019
5PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC : PULSE BIOSCIENCES : Grants Equity Incentive Awards to New Employees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group