The China International Boat Show grows from strength to strength

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 24th year the largest boating and yachting event in Asia has grown to an impressive 55,000sqm in space and continues to be the most sought after event in the industry. The China (Shanghai) International Boat Show ("CIBS2019") co-organized by China Shipbuilding Industry Association Boat Branch, Shanghai Shipbuilding Industry Association and UBM Sinoexpo, will be held from June 20-23, 2019 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Shanghai) Hall 1H-2H. The four day event will be a spectacular showcase of yachts, boats and accessories, yacht clubs and related services as well as water sports.The event will also offer an immersive experience to those seeking to elevate their business to the next level by offering comprehensive educational programmes as well as the latest technology and innovative solutions designed to help visitors keep abreast of current trends in the market.

Encouragingly, in China's 17 provinces and cities including Shenzhen, Tianjin and Shanghai, the boating industry has been mentioned in the local "Twelfth Five-Year Plan" by the National Development and Reform Commission with emphasis placed on further developing the marine tourism industry and attention to design on yachts and ships. With such a positive outlook, CIBS 2019 is on track to be the most highly anticipated event of the year for boating enthusiasts. Over 70% of the event is already booked with companies from 15 countries, including internationally renowned names such as Beneteau, Jetset, Jarno and Mercury Maritime, Suzuki, Honda, Junhexing, and Seakeeper, Hollyland, Garmin, Anqidi and Xiaolong Power. New to this year's event are Zhejiang Huasheng Technology Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Beishi Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Rongen Marine Equipment Co., Ltd., Haining Wanmuxin Materials Technology Co., Ltd., Weihai Jiangwang Yacht Co., Ltd., Minnesota Mining Manufacturing (Shanghai) International Trading Co., Ltd., Changzhou Kangfeng Vehicle Parts Co., Ltd., Dongguan Top Metal Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Zhuhai Yisite Trading Co., Ltd., to name a few.

One of the main highlights of the CIBS 2019 this year will be the knowledge exchange sessions and learning opportunities for businesses. The event will be hosting an "industry breakfast" for high net individuals and investors as well as leading companies to share best practice and discuss the most topical issues facing the industry at present. The highly valuable networking opportunity will engage industry experts and give rise to new ideas as well as serve as a catalyst for the boating industry to consider sustainable development goals for the future. In addition to networking sessions, with the rise of new trends in the domestic and international boating scene, CIBS 2019 has introduced a series of professional forums and invited senior executives, renowned experts and well known brands in the industry to Shanghai to jointly explore and discuss China's economic development. Conferences such as the "China International Boat Industry Development Forum" and "Promoting the Boating Industry and Equipment Development Symposium", will help present the latest policy changes and address any concerns.

After 24 years in the business, the China International Boat Show has a strong and loyal following. According to the 2018 Post Show Report, the top five areas of interest for key buyers was tourism, power boat/speed boats, sailing, outdoor camping/outdoor entertainment and RV.

CIBS 2019 has been established for 24 years, and has become a strong platform for international trade and cooperation. It is the most valuable event for the Asian Boating industry and beyond as it provides the most comprehensive display of yacht equipment manufacturers, yacht clubs and other related industries. The China International Boat Show (CIBS) will be taking place from 20-23 June 2019 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). To register to attend please visit: https://sinoexpo.ubmonlinereg.com.cn/Registration/Default.aspx?fid=865&;lang=en&source=prnews

