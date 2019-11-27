The Chorus Grows: Hardship Waivers Do Not Justify an RFS Increase

From top officials at the Department of Agriculture and Environmental Protection Agency to the pages of Forbes and official hearings in the Heartland, Americans are weighing in to dispel the myth of corn ethanol demand destruction and on the EPA's proposal to increase the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which is currently under consideration.

Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows small refinery hardship waivers have not caused any demand destruction for ethanol in the United States. The EPA imposing higher RFS blending mandates in an attempt to recover 'lost ethanol gallons' due to small refinery exemptions is misguided - there are simply no lost gallons to recover - and would come at the expense of refining and manufacturing jobs.

See what experts, government officials and concerned stakeholders are saying: