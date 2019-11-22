Log in
The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation and Dirty South Bats Have Joined Forces to Produce the American Sniper Composite Baseball Bat

11/22/2019 | 03:25pm EST

WINDER, Ga., Nov. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Dirty South Bats today announced that it has joined forces with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) to produce a limited-edition tribute bat honoring American Sniper Chris Kyle that is cutting-edge both in its looks and performance. The 2 5/8-inch composite baseball bat certified for USSSA and BBCOR will be available for players from ages 8 to College with $100 from each bat sale being donated to the CKFF.

Dirty South Bats - American Sniper Bat

The Bat will be priced at $399.99 and available to ship on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, at https://www.DirtySouthBats.com and https://www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org/.

"When the writer of the 'American Sniper' movie and great friend, Jason Hall approached me about doing a very cool, iconic 'Dirty South Baseball Bat,' I was all in," said Taya Kyle - wife of Chris Kyle - the American Sniper. "The design with the iconic skull and Chris' crosshair over the right eye honors our friend and fellow SEAL, Ryan Job. It makes for a meaningful piece full of Chris's spirit, ideal for any collector of Americana, patriot, baseball fan or those touched by American Sniper and our story."

Dirty South Bats CEO Tony Mastandrea, said, "Dirty South Bats is honored to be partnering with the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation and their worthy cause of restoring military families and keeping families together. To pair an American-hero with an American-made top performing baseball bat for Americas past-time sport is truly humbling. The look we get from the kids who see and use the bat for the first time is absolutely priceless."

Kyle added, "Our relationship with Dirty South Bats will go a long way in helping our Foundation connect with even more service couples. We help veteran and first responder families by committing to be with them through two years unique programming. The gift of a safe place at home helps the whole family survive and thrive. Dirty South Bats are American to the core! These badass bats are even made right here in the USA! So many give their lives to serve us - be a part of hitting home runs for them by helping us save their family - one badass Dirty South Bat at a time!"

Mastandrea further stated, "Dirty South has such a loyal, grass-roots and organic customer following that we have no doubt they will come-out in droves to support this worthy endeavor. Our customers have supported so many other worthy charitable causes in the past and this will be no exception."

The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation (CKFF) mission is to Honor GOD, Country and Families who serve. It is focused on changing the worlds for this generation and the next by recognizing and strengthening military and first responder marriages through unique programs and powerful partnerships.

Dirty South Bats is an American manufacturer of high-performance composite baseball and fastpitch bats. Dirty South Bats are handmade from composite materials in Winder, Georgia, making every bat unique which is geared for the elite player. Using a low-volume production process ensures the highest quality of product while maintaining its unique sound solidifies that Dirty South Bats are designed to have the most allowable pop. Dirty South Bats is the only manufacturer that produces 100% of its bats in the USA, and they can equip your player from pee-wee to college.

Dirty South Bats are available for purchase at https://www.DirtySouthBats.com and customers can demo their bats any time of the year with direct shipping.

Use Them or Lose to Them.™

For more information please contact Dirty South Bats at: 770-867-2877 or at info@dirtysouthbats.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1122s2p-ds-bats-am-sniper-bat-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Dirty South Bats

Related link: https://dirtysouthbats.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/the-chris-kyle-frog-foundation-and-dirty-south-bats-have-joined-forces-to-produce-the-american-sniper-composite-baseball-bat/
