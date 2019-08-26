The Churchill School : Announces Transition to a Fully Independent School

Independent Model Accelerates Mission to Deliver Exceptional Education That Helps Children with Language-based Learning Disabilities Realize Their Full Potential

New Model Will Allow for Enriched Curriculum, More Robust Learning Experiences and Financial Aid

The Churchill School and Center, a co-ed K-12 school for students with language-based learning disabilities, announced today that it will transition from a hybrid public-private school model to a fully independent school model. This will allow Churchill to accelerate its mission to deliver an exceptional education to students and help them realize their full potential.

Churchill’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to transition to a fully independent school as part of its long-term strategic planning to ensure the school’s financial sustainability and position it for continued success in the decades ahead. Additionally, the transition will allow Churchill to improve the educational experience it provides students by introducing new classes, more personalized programming and enhanced learning experiences, including:

Higher-level math options, a World Languages program, more science classes and more opportunities in performing arts and fine arts;

More individualized education that serves the specific needs of each student;

Increased opportunities for out-of-class learning, guest speakers, and relevant experiential programming; and

More meaningful ways to assess students’ progress that better enable them to truly demonstrate what they know and are able to achieve.

“This is exciting news for our students and our whole community,” said Cynthia Wainwright, Chair of the Board of Trustees, The Churchill School and Center. “Churchill’s approach has always been to offer personalized education that meets the needs of each child. Becoming a fully independent school will allow us to continue to do this, but with greater flexibility in what we teach and how we teach it.”

“As an educator, I’m confident that this transition will allow us to build on what we already do so well and make Churchill even better,” said Timothy P. Madigan, PhD, Head of School. “We’ll be able to provide students with a richer curriculum that encourages creativity and critical thinking as well as offer more of the robust learning experiences they need and deserve to prepare them for the future.”

The transition, which will begin with the 2020-2021 admissions cycle, will take place in an organized and controlled manner over several years, during which Churchill will provide ongoing guidance, support and resources to families.

Dr. Madigan continued, “We will support Churchill families throughout this transition with ongoing guidance and resources, as well as hiring a new, dedicated counselor to help current and future families understand the admissions process and their funding options. Another benefit is that we’ll offer financial aid to families who qualify, which we were unable to do under the public-private model.”

Current and prospective families seeking more information about Churchill’s unique approach to education may visit www.churchillschoolnyc.org to learn more.

About the Churchill School

Established in 1972, the Churchill School and Center is a K-12 coeducational college preparatory day school dedicated to working collaboratively with students, educators and families to help children with language-based learning disabilities realize their full potential.

Through programs designed to stimulate intellectual curiosity, identify and use students’ strengths and expand their knowledge, students strive to acquire the essential academic and social skills expected of all elementary, middle and high school students in New York State.

