The Clairvoyants Announce a 2018 Holiday Tour

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass, the world's premier mind-reading duo, will embark on a hand-selected, 12-market tour through the United States with their new show, The Clairvoyants Christmas. The America’s Got Talent Season 11 alumni know if you’ve been naughty or nice and will astonish you with their unique style of mentalism and mystical performance. For the first time, The Clairvoyants invite you to bring your toughest skeptic and Grinch for a mind-blowing, holiday-themed show that will set you adrift with a feeling of “I Believe.”
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass
The Clairvoyants Christmas:
23-Nov
Mt. Pocono, PA
Mount Airy Casino
24-Nov
Atlantic City, NJ
Borgata Casino
25-Nov
Westbury, NY
Theatre At Westbury
27-Nov
Montclair, NJ
The Wellmont Theater
28-Nov
Cincinnati, OH
Bogarts
30-Nov
Bow, WA
Skagit Casino
1-Dec
Bow, WA
Skagit Casino
3-Dec
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
4-Dec
Riverside, CA
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
6-Dec
Phoenix, AZ
The Van Buren
8-Dec
San Antonio, TX
The Aztec Theatre
9-Dec
Houston, TX
House of Blues
10-Dec
Dallas, TX
House of Blues
Tickets & VIP Packages for the tour will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at www.theclairvoyants.com/dates. In addition to the general ticket sales, each show will have 50 VIP meet-and-greet packages available that will allow fans to meet and take photos with Thommy & Amélie, and receive 2018 Christmas merchandise specific to this tour.
THE CLAIRVOYANTS Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are The Clairvoyants. The mentalist duo gained popularity during their time on America’s Got Talent, Season 11. Howie Mandel said, “[The Clairvoyants] are the most amazing thing that I’ve seen in the history of this show.”
Originally from Austria, the pair have dazzled crowds and left them wowed by the amazing connection showed in their performances. The Clairvoyants have been awarded "The German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year 2015" and "World Champions of Mentalism.”
