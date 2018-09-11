The Clairvoyants Announce a 2018 Holiday Tour

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass, the world's premier mind-reading duo, will embark on a hand-selected, 12-market tour through the United States with their new show, The Clairvoyants Christmas. The America’s Got Talent Season 11 alumni know if you’ve been naughty or nice and will astonish you with their unique style of mentalism and mystical performance. For the first time, The Clairvoyants invite you to bring your toughest skeptic and Grinch for a mind-blowing, holiday-themed show that will set you adrift with a feeling of “I Believe.”



Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass





The Clairvoyants Christmas :

23-Nov Mt. Pocono, PA Mount Airy Casino 24-Nov Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Casino 25-Nov Westbury, NY Theatre At Westbury 27-Nov Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater 28-Nov Cincinnati, OH Bogarts 30-Nov Bow, WA Skagit Casino 1-Dec Bow, WA Skagit Casino 3-Dec Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern 4-Dec Riverside, CA Riverside Municipal Auditorium 6-Dec Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren 8-Dec San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre 9-Dec Houston, TX House of Blues 10-Dec Dallas, TX House of Blues

Tickets & VIP Packages for the tour will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at www.theclairvoyants.com/dates. In addition to the general ticket sales, each show will have 50 VIP meet-and-greet packages available that will allow fans to meet and take photos with Thommy & Amélie, and receive 2018 Christmas merchandise specific to this tour.

THE CLAIRVOYANTS

Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are The Clairvoyants. The mentalist duo gained popularity during their time on America’s Got Talent, Season 11. Howie Mandel said, “[The Clairvoyants] are the most amazing thing that I’ve seen in the history of this show.”

Originally from Austria, the pair have dazzled crowds and left them wowed by the amazing connection showed in their performances. The Clairvoyants have been awarded "The German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year 2015" and "World Champions of Mentalism.”

