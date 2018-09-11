Log in
The Clairvoyants Announce a 2018 Holiday Tour

09/11/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thommy Ten & Amélie van Tass, the world's premier mind-reading duo, will embark on a hand-selected, 12-market tour through the United States with their new show, The Clairvoyants Christmas. The America’s Got Talent Season 11 alumni know if you’ve been naughty or nice and will astonish you with their unique style of mentalism and mystical performance. For the first time, The Clairvoyants invite you to bring your toughest skeptic and Grinch for a mind-blowing, holiday-themed show that will set you adrift with a feeling of “I Believe.”

CLV Poster
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass


The Clairvoyants Christmas:

23-NovMt. Pocono, PAMount Airy Casino
24-NovAtlantic City, NJBorgata Casino
25-NovWestbury, NYTheatre At Westbury
27-NovMontclair, NJThe Wellmont Theater
28-NovCincinnati, OHBogarts
30-NovBow, WASkagit Casino
1-DecBow, WASkagit Casino
3-DecLos Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
4-DecRiverside, CARiverside Municipal Auditorium
6-DecPhoenix, AZThe Van Buren
8-DecSan Antonio, TXThe Aztec Theatre
9-DecHouston, TXHouse of Blues
10-DecDallas, TXHouse of Blues

Tickets & VIP Packages for the tour will go on-sale to the general public Friday, September 14 at 10 a.m. local time, and can be found at www.theclairvoyants.com/dates. In addition to the general ticket sales, each show will have 50 VIP meet-and-greet packages available that will allow fans to meet and take photos with Thommy & Amélie, and receive 2018 Christmas merchandise specific to this tour.

THE CLAIRVOYANTS
Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are The Clairvoyants. The mentalist duo gained popularity during their time on America’s Got Talent, Season 11. Howie Mandel said, “[The Clairvoyants] are the most amazing thing that I’ve seen in the history of this show.”

Originally from Austria, the pair have dazzled crowds and left them wowed by the amazing connection showed in their performances. The Clairvoyants have been awarded "The German Champions of Mentalism," "Magicians of the Year 2015" and "World Champions of Mentalism.”

***All working media are invited to cover these events. If you are interested in sending a photographer or camera crew, or if you wish to set up an interview, please contact Madi Olive with The Clairvoyants***

MEDIA CONTACT
Madi Olive
702-622-2542
madi@ivorystar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdb2b624-d170-44bd-b180-1fa928d6778b

Clairvoyants---Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
