The Claro Group : Adds New Managing Director to Disputes Practice

The Claro Group (“Claro”), a financial advisory and management consulting firm, recently announced the addition of Frank J. McGuire as a Managing Director to its Disputes Practice. He will be located in the Washington, D.C. office.

Mr. McGuire has more than 24 years of professional experience in the quantification of economic damages and offering of related expert witness testimony in all manner of disputes, forensic accounting and fraud investigations, financial statement auditing, and tax consulting.

Mr. McGuire has substantial experience in commercial damages matters, conducting complex financial analyses and preparing expert reports for a variety of disputes, including breach of contract, trade secrets/intellectual property, diminution in business value, securities litigation, and government contractor disputes, among others. He has been qualified and testified as an economic expert witness in federal court, state court, and in arbitration proceedings.

“Frank is a distinguished testifying expert. We are thrilled to add his impressive credentials and array of talents to our firm. I’m confident our clients will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Claro’s Chairman, John Cadarette.

Prior to joining The Claro Group, Mr. McGuire was a Director in the Disputes & Investigations practice at Duff & Phelps, LLC. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as a member of the Dispute Analysis & Investigations, Audit & Assurance, and Tax practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. In addition, Mr. McGuire is a frequent speaker, both locally and nationally, on subjects including commercial damages, lost earnings of persons, fraud & forensic accounting, and business valuation.

