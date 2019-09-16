Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Claro Group : Adds New Managing Director to Disputes Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

The Claro Group (“Claro”), a financial advisory and management consulting firm, recently announced the addition of Frank J. McGuire as a Managing Director to its Disputes Practice. He will be located in the Washington, D.C. office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190916005855/en/

Frank J. McGuire, Managing Director, The Claro Group, LLC

Frank J. McGuire, Managing Director, The Claro Group, LLC

Mr. McGuire has more than 24 years of professional experience in the quantification of economic damages and offering of related expert witness testimony in all manner of disputes, forensic accounting and fraud investigations, financial statement auditing, and tax consulting.

Mr. McGuire has substantial experience in commercial damages matters, conducting complex financial analyses and preparing expert reports for a variety of disputes, including breach of contract, trade secrets/intellectual property, diminution in business value, securities litigation, and government contractor disputes, among others. He has been qualified and testified as an economic expert witness in federal court, state court, and in arbitration proceedings.

“Frank is a distinguished testifying expert. We are thrilled to add his impressive credentials and array of talents to our firm. I’m confident our clients will benefit from his wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Claro’s Chairman, John Cadarette.

Prior to joining The Claro Group, Mr. McGuire was a Director in the Disputes & Investigations practice at Duff & Phelps, LLC. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as a member of the Dispute Analysis & Investigations, Audit & Assurance, and Tax practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. In addition, Mr. McGuire is a frequent speaker, both locally and nationally, on subjects including commercial damages, lost earnings of persons, fraud & forensic accounting, and business valuation.

About Claro: Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected, privately owned financial and economic consulting firm. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Austin.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27pAPOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 15-12B
PU
04:26pINTREXON CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pFunko, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
GL
04:25pPHARMA BIO SERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:25pGCI LIBERTY, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:24pEARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Files a Second Amended and Restated Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
AQ
04:24pDEVON ENERGY CORP/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pEnergy Up as Oil Futures Rise Most in 10 Years -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pCan Ads Help Make the World a Better Place? New Purpose-driven Advertising Platform, Jukko, Says ‘Yes'
BU
04:23pGildan listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil rallies after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks slip
3Evidence points to Iran involvement in attack, says Saudi alliance, as oil prices soar
4Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Petra Diamonds profit misses estimates, shares hit all-time low

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group