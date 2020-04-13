The Claro Group : Adds New Managing Director to Disputes Practice

The Claro Group (“Claro”), a financial advisory and management consulting firm, recently announced the addition of Michael N. De Laval as a Managing Director to its Disputes Practice. He will be located in the Houston, TX office.

Mr. De Laval brings his experience in domestic and international physical commodity derivative markets as an expert in regulatory compliance, trading, and risk management. He is highly regarded as an advisor, consultant, and testifying expert on various trading, risk management and compliance issues such as market manipulation, market disruption involving numerous regulatory bodies (CFTC, FERC, FINRA, SEC). Mr. De Laval has been certified as a testifying expert in cases involving hedge funds, funds of funds, and natural gas in US District Court. He has broad-based experience providing subject matter expertise, litigation consulting and testimony in white collar crime, government regulatory actions, private litigation, and international arbitral venues.

“We are very pleased to have an expert with Mike’s background and expertise join our growing Disputes practice. Even in these difficult times, Mike is off to an excellent start and our clients are seeing the value he brings to our firm,” said Claro’s Chairman, John Cadarette.

For over 25 years, Mr. De Laval has served as a senior level consultant for numerous commodity and financial industries. He has served the financial industry in numerous senior roles including as a chief risk officer, global commodity head, head trader, head of marketing, and trading compliance professional.

About Claro: Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected, privately owned financial and economic consulting, firm. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Austin.

