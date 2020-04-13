Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Claro Group : Adds New Managing Director to Disputes Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

The Claro Group (“Claro”), a financial advisory and management consulting firm, recently announced the addition of Michael N. De Laval as a Managing Director to its Disputes Practice. He will be located in the Houston, TX office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005346/en/

Michael N. De Laval Managing Director Houston, TX (Photo: Business Wire)

Michael N. De Laval Managing Director Houston, TX (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. De Laval brings his experience in domestic and international physical commodity derivative markets as an expert in regulatory compliance, trading, and risk management. He is highly regarded as an advisor, consultant, and testifying expert on various trading, risk management and compliance issues such as market manipulation, market disruption involving numerous regulatory bodies (CFTC, FERC, FINRA, SEC). Mr. De Laval has been certified as a testifying expert in cases involving hedge funds, funds of funds, and natural gas in US District Court. He has broad-based experience providing subject matter expertise, litigation consulting and testimony in white collar crime, government regulatory actions, private litigation, and international arbitral venues.

“We are very pleased to have an expert with Mike’s background and expertise join our growing Disputes practice. Even in these difficult times, Mike is off to an excellent start and our clients are seeing the value he brings to our firm,” said Claro’s Chairman, John Cadarette.

For over 25 years, Mr. De Laval has served as a senior level consultant for numerous commodity and financial industries. He has served the financial industry in numerous senior roles including as a chief risk officer, global commodity head, head trader, head of marketing, and trading compliance professional.

About Claro: Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected, privately owned financial and economic consulting, firm. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Austin.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pMatthew Hendy Joins InvenTrust as Senior Vice President of Operations
BU
02:01pPALO ALTO : Secures FedRAMP 'In Process' Milestone for Prisma Access
PR
02:01pMESA AIR GROUP, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona against Mesa Air Group, Inc.
PR
02:01pCAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : Provides Additional Information Regarding Its April 28, 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19) Concerns
PR
02:01pBLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS : Telehealth Claims Skyrocket During Coronavirus Pandemic
PR
02:01pHuobi Launches On-chain Analytics Tool to Monitor Illicit Cryptocurrency Activities
PR
02:01pUNUM GROUP : declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock
PR
02:01pArt's Way Manufacturing Announces 21.9% Increase in Revenue Over Prior Year for First Quarter of Fiscal 2020
PR
02:01pCut Resistant Gloves Market 2019-2023 | Increase in Product Innovations to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2020 on April 28, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Report
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : stops accepting new online grocery customers amid surging demand
3GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZH : GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES OF ZHUHAI : Plans Share Buyback
4POU CHEN CORPORATION : POU CHEN : Global footwear group's Vietnam operations suspended for two days
5SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : THE U.S. VS. CHINA: Who is Winning the Key -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group