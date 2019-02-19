The Claro Group Adds New Senior Advisor to Its Corporate Recovery Practice

The Claro Group, LLC (“Claro”) welcomes a new Senior Advisor to its Corporate Recovery Practice.

Lance Miller will be located in Claro’s Washington, D.C. office and will continue to have a significant presence in the Southeast.

Mr. Miller specializes in providing in-depth business and financial advisory services to companies, creditors, equity holders, the legal community, lenders and other interested parties. He has over 24 years of professional experience in the Business Reorganization and Financial Services industries. He has worked with various stakeholders, including management and creditors, in Chapter 11 and out-of-court situations.

Mr. Miller has led and been involved in engagements related to assessing and enhancing short-term liquidity, analyzing business restructuring plans, claims management, and the monitoring of operating performance during bankruptcy. His particular areas of experience include constructing complex financial models (both multi-year business models and 13-week cash flow models), forecasting short-term cash flows, developing cash conservation measures, assessing business plans, analyzing business profitability models, and liquidation analyses.

Managing Director and practice area lead, Douglas Brickley expressed his enthusiasm on the addition by saying: “We are excited to be expanding our Corporate Recovery Practice, and very happy to be welcoming Lance to our team. We look forward to offering his extensive experience to our clients.”

Prior to joining The Claro Group, LLC, Mr. Miller worked as a senior professional in the restructuring practices of an international public accounting firm.

About Claro: Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected, privately owned financial and economic consulting firm. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Austin.

