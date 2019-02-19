The Claro Group Adds New Senior Advisor to Its Corporate Recovery Practice

The Claro Group, LLC (“Claro”) welcomes a new Senior Advisor to its
Corporate Recovery Practice.
Lance Miller will be located in Claro’s Washington, D.C. office and will
continue to have a significant presence in the Southeast.
Mr. Miller specializes in providing in-depth business and financial
advisory services to companies, creditors, equity holders, the legal
community, lenders and other interested parties. He has over 24 years of
professional experience in the Business Reorganization and Financial
Services industries. He has worked with various stakeholders, including
management and creditors, in Chapter 11 and out-of-court situations.
Mr. Miller has led and been involved in engagements related to assessing
and enhancing short-term liquidity, analyzing business restructuring
plans, claims management, and the monitoring of operating performance
during bankruptcy. His particular areas of experience include
constructing complex financial models (both multi-year business models
and 13-week cash flow models), forecasting short-term cash flows,
developing cash conservation measures, assessing business plans,
analyzing business profitability models, and liquidation analyses.
Managing Director and practice area lead, Douglas Brickley expressed his
enthusiasm on the addition by saying: “We are excited to be expanding
our Corporate Recovery Practice, and very happy to be welcoming Lance to
our team. We look forward to offering his extensive experience to our
clients.”
Prior to joining The Claro Group, LLC, Mr. Miller worked as a senior
professional in the restructuring practices of an international public
accounting firm.
About Claro: Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting
firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected,
privately owned financial and economic consulting firm. Claro provides
analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters,
investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, government
contracts and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices
are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and
Austin.
