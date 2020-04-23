The Claro Group : Announces Two New Promotions

The Claro Group (Claro), a financial, economic and management consulting firm, announced the recent promotions of Casey Ballard and Joe Tess to Managing Director. Claro is honored to be announcing these hard-earned achievements.

Claro’s Chairman, John Cadarette, commented: “Although it is the most unusual of times, we would be remiss if we failed to acknowledge Casey and Joe for achieving this very significant milestone in their respective careers. Becoming a Managing Director only comes about after many years of hard work, dedication and proven success and expertise in the demanding marketplace. Both Joe and Casey have met these high standards and more. We are very proud to include them among the ranks of our Managing Director group and fully expect them to continue providing world class consulting expertise to our clients for many years to come. Congratulations to them both…but please stay home to celebrate!”

Casey Ballard is located in Claro’s Houston office and has been providing consulting services and expert witness testimony to clients in the areas of finance, accounting and risk management for over 20 years. These services have included damages calculations, lost profits calculations, forensic accounting, valuations, and investigations. Her work has primarily focused in the energy industry, with clients including both domestic and international companies. She has worked in U.S. based courts, as well as a variety of international arbitration settings, including ICSID, LCIA, ICC, SIAC, AAA/ICDR, and HKIAC.

Joe Tess was one of the original members of Claro’s Chicago office and has over 15 years of experience in litigation support, forensic accounting, expert testimony and complex claims consulting. Joe has extensive experience analyzing complex financial and economic issues related to commercial disputes and transactions, including business interruption calculations, damages quantification, insurance allocation modeling, claim estimations, decision modeling, valuing distressed assets and developing negotiation/settlement strategies. Joe’s clients include highly respected law firms as well as a wide variety of public and private entities in a diverse range of industries, including oil and gas, e-commerce, retail, hospitality, gaming, energy generation and distribution, mining, chemical, paints and coatings and manufacturing.

These promotions recognize the contributions that both of these individuals have made to Claro during their tenures with the firm. We are confident they will continue to deliver value-added services to their clients.

Founded by former “Big 5” accounting and consulting firm partners, The Claro Group, LLC ("Claro") is a highly respected, privately owned financial and economic consulting firm. Claro provides analytics and solutions in high-stakes litigation matters, investigations, insurance claims, corporate recovery, and the technology solutions that support them. Our offices are located in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and Austin.

