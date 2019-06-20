Log in
The Cleanie Awards : Partners With ESA, POWER Magazine

0
06/20/2019 | 10:08am EDT

Submission Deadline Extends to July 12

The Cleanie Awards™, the only comprehensive awards program focused exclusively on the cleantech industry, announced strategic partnerships with the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) and POWER. In honor of the new relationships, the submission deadline has been extended until Friday, July 12, 2019. Multinational corporations with a U.S. presence, disruptive startups, industry advocates, investors and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for more than 12 categories. This year’s categories feature awards for companies, individuals, products, projects and media campaigns.

“The Cleanie Awards looks for strategic partnerships with fellow industry leaders who share a mutual goal of advancing the cleantech and renewable energy industries,” said Elyssa Rae, program director, The Cleanie Awards. “We look forward to working with ESA and POWER Magazine to recognize innovation excellence, business leadership and superior programs, and we welcome conversations with other organizations with like-minded objectives.”

ESA is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. ESA members receive preferential pricing and can reach out to Lexie Briggs for more information.

POWER is the single global resource for print, digital, and events in the power and energy industry, dedicated to providing its global audience with exclusive analyses of the latest trends, best practices, and power generation projects. POWER equips generation professionals with resources to make informed decisions that power the future. 2019 winners will be prominently featured on powermag.com.

Winners will be announced in September, with honorees receiving an award and significant amplification of their win on social and web platforms.

The 2018 class of winners included 38 North Solutions, Carbon Capture Coalition, CleanCapital, CohnReznick Capital, GE Renewable Energy, Greensmith Energy, Low Impact Hydropower Institute, NEXTracker, Renewable Energy Systems, and SolarEdge Technologies.

Please visit www.thecleanieawards.com for more information and to submit an entry.

About The Cleanie Awards™

The Cleanie Awards program identifies unsung movers and shakers in the cleantech industry, from the top of the Fortune 100 list to hot startups, pioneering individuals and high impact advocates. For more information, visit www.thecleanieawards.com. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
0
