The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Goes Organic with Gardening Workshop

04/03/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 6th the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center in downtown Clearwater will hold a workshop with gardening expert Jai McFall to teach people how to protect Clearwater’s environment while  growing organic foods with little to no chemicals. Ms. McFall has been in the organic gardening industry for over 50 years and uses her knowledge to deliver educational workshops to schools, non-profits, and garden clubs to improve overall food quality in her community.  The event is free to attend and all needed supplies will be complimentary.

With more and more attention being paid to the environment, sustainability and growing healthier food, the Clearwater Community Volunteers welcomes organic gardening expert Jai McFall, who will provide a seminar at their Center on April 6th. Ms. McFall provides seminars on organic gardening to families, schools and nonprofit organizations all over the area.


Michael Soltero, Manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center said, “Our environment is our home. We asked Ms. McFall to donate her time and knowledge for this workshop so that local families can have the information they need to reduce chemicals being introduced into our environment. What humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘Care of the planet begins in one’s own front yard,’ exemplifies that a healthy environment starts with us.”

At the workshop Ms. McFall will deliver a talk on common foods that can carry high levels of toxins accompanied by an interactive section that allows guests to get their hands dirty as they pot their own plant.

Guests get to keep their planted seeds and within days watch the seeds begin to sprout.

Jai has over 20 different workshops and educational seminars that give information on health and food related topics such as: how to restore proper vitamin and mineral content to your garden soil; and composting an all-natural fertilizer to grow healthy plants without the need for chemically imbued fertilizers.

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or to reserve the Center for your nonprofit’s activities please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org. The Center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.

Michael Soltero
(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5b405b7-85aa-4ca2-9655-c184838c2985


© GlobeNewswire 2019
